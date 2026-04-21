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RtkParticipantTile

A video tile for a single participant showing their video feed, name tag with audio indicator, avatar (when video is off), and pin indicator.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit meeting instance
participantRTKParticipant | RTKSelf-The participant to render
configUIConfigdefaultConfigUI configuration object
styleStyleProp<any>-Custom styles (typically width/height for grid sizing)
nameTagPosition'bottom-center' | 'bottom-left' | 'bottom-right' | 'top-center' | 'top-left' | 'top-right' | 'none''bottom-left'Position of the name tag overlay
isPreviewbooleanfalseWhether this is a preview tile (setup screen)
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackCustom icon pack
size'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl''sm'Size variant
statesStates-UI state object
tRtkI18n-i18n translation function
childrenReactNode-Additional content to overlay on the tile

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkParticipantTile } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkParticipantTile meeting={meeting} participant={participant} />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkParticipantTile } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkParticipantTile
      meeting={meeting}
      participant={participant}
      nameTagPosition="bottom-left"
      isPreview={false}
      size="md"
    />
  );
}