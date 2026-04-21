RtkParticipantTile
A video tile for a single participant showing their video feed, name tag with audio indicator, avatar (when video is off), and pin indicator.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
meeting
RealtimeKitClient
|✅
|-
|The RealtimeKit meeting instance
participant
RTKParticipant | RTKSelf
|✅
|-
|The participant to render
config
UIConfig
|❌
defaultConfig
|UI configuration object
style
StyleProp<any>
|❌
|-
|Custom styles (typically width/height for grid sizing)
nameTagPosition
'bottom-center' | 'bottom-left' | 'bottom-right' | 'top-center' | 'top-left' | 'top-right' | 'none'
|❌
'bottom-left'
|Position of the name tag overlay
isPreview
boolean
|❌
false
|Whether this is a preview tile (setup screen)
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Custom icon pack
size
'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'
|❌
'sm'
|Size variant
states
States
|❌
|-
|UI state object
t
RtkI18n
|❌
|-
|i18n translation function
children
ReactNode
|❌
|-
|Additional content to overlay on the tile