RTKParticipants
This module represents all the participants in the meeting (except the local user). It consists of 4 maps:
joined: A map of all participants that have joined the meeting.
waitlisted: A map of all participants that have been added to the waitlist.
active: A map of active participants who should be displayed in the meeting grid.
pinned: A map of pinned participants.
- module.exports ⏏
This constructs a new Participant object and maintains the maps of active/joined/waitlisted/pinned/selectedPeers maps. self : Self
|Param
|Type
|context
Context
|self
Self
|roomSocketHandler
RoomSocketHandler
Returns a list of participants waiting to join the meeting.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Returns a list of all participants in the meeting.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Returns a list of participants whose video streams are currently consumed.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Returns a list of participants whose audio streams are currently consumed.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Returns a list of participants who have been pinned.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Returns all added participants irrespective of whether they are currently in the meeting or not
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Return the controls for Picture-in-Picture
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Indicates whether the meeting is in 'ACTIVE_GRID' mode or 'PAGINATED' mode.
In 'ACTIVE_GRID' mode, participants are populated in the participants.active map dynamically. The participants present in the map will keep changing when other participants unmute their audio or turn on their videos.
In 'PAGINATED' mode, participants are populated in the participants.active map just once, and the participants in the map will only change if the page number is changed by the user using setPage(page).
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
This indicates the current page that has been set by the user in PAGINATED mode. If the meeting is in ACTIVE_GRID mode, this value will be 0.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
This stores the
participantId of the last participant who spoke in the meeting.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Keeps a list of all participants who have been present in the selected peers list.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Returns the number of participants who are joined in the meeting.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Returns the maximum number of participants that can be present in the active map.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Returns the number of pages that are available in the meeting in PAGINATED mode. If the meeting is in ACTIVE_GRID mode, this value will be 0.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Updates the maximum number of participants that are populated in the active map.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|limit
number
|Updated max limit
Accepts requests from waitlisted participants if user has appropriate permissions.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|peerId or userId of the waitlisted participant.
We need a new event for socket service events since if we send them all together, sequence of events can be unreliable
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|userIds
Array.<string>
Rejects requests from waitlisted participants if user has appropriate permissions.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|participantId of the waitlisted participant.
Sets the view mode of the meeting to either ACTIVE_GRID or PAGINATED.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|viewMode
ViewMode
|The mode in which the active map should be populated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|peerIds
Array.<string>
|[kinds]
Array.<('audio'|'video'|'screenshareAudio'|'screenshareVideo')>
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|peerIds
Array.<string>
|[kinds]
Array.<('audio'|'video'|'screenshareAudio'|'screenshareVideo')>
Populates the active map with participants present in the page number
indicated by the parameter
page in PAGINATED mode.
Does not do anything in ACTIVE_GRID mode.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|page
number
|The page number to be set.
Disables audio for all participants in the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|allowUnmute
boolean
|Allow participants to unmute after they are muted.
Disables video for all participants in the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|participantId
string
|ID of participant to be muted.
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|participantId
string
|ID of participant to be muted.
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|participantId
string
|ID of participant to be kicked.
Kicks all participants from the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Broadcasts the message to participants
If no
target is specified it is sent to all participants including
self.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|type
string
|payload
BroadcastMessagePayload
|target
BroadcastMessageTarget
|object containing a list of
participantIds or object containing
presetName - every user with that preset will be sent the message
Returns all peers currently present in the room
If you are in a group call, use
meeting.participants.joined
instead
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|searchQuery
string
|limit
number
|offset
number
Returns all peers currently in the room, is a non paginated call
and should only be used if you are in a non room joined state,
if in a joined group call, use
meeting.participants.joined
Kind: instance method of
module.exports