RTKParticipants

This module represents all the participants in the meeting (except the local user). It consists of 4 maps:

joined : A map of all participants that have joined the meeting.

waitlisted : A map of all participants that have been added to the waitlist.

active : A map of active participants who should be displayed in the meeting grid.

pinned : A map of pinned participants.





new module.exports(context, self, roomSocketHandler)

This constructs a new Participant object and maintains the maps of active/joined/waitlisted/pinned/selectedPeers maps. self : Self

Param Type context Context self Self roomSocketHandler RoomSocketHandler

Returns a list of participants waiting to join the meeting.





Returns a list of all participants in the meeting.





Deprecated





Returns a list of participants whose video streams are currently consumed.





Returns a list of participants whose audio streams are currently consumed.





Returns a list of participants who have been pinned.





Returns all added participants irrespective of whether they are currently in the meeting or not





Return the controls for Picture-in-Picture









Indicates whether the meeting is in 'ACTIVE_GRID' mode or 'PAGINATED' mode.

In 'ACTIVE_GRID' mode, participants are populated in the participants.active map dynamically. The participants present in the map will keep changing when other participants unmute their audio or turn on their videos.

In 'PAGINATED' mode, participants are populated in the participants.active map just once, and the participants in the map will only change if the page number is changed by the user using setPage(page).





This indicates the current page that has been set by the user in PAGINATED mode. If the meeting is in ACTIVE_GRID mode, this value will be 0.





This stores the participantId of the last participant who spoke in the meeting.





Keeps a list of all participants who have been present in the selected peers list.





Returns the number of participants who are joined in the meeting.





Returns the maximum number of participants that can be present in the active map.





Returns the number of pages that are available in the meeting in PAGINATED mode. If the meeting is in ACTIVE_GRID mode, this value will be 0.





Updates the maximum number of participants that are populated in the active map.



Param Type Description limit number Updated max limit

Accepts requests from waitlisted participants if user has appropriate permissions.



Param Type Description id string peerId or userId of the waitlisted participant.

We need a new event for socket service events since if we send them all together, sequence of events can be unreliable



Param Type userIds Array.<string>

Rejects requests from waitlisted participants if user has appropriate permissions.



Param Type Description id string participantId of the waitlisted participant.

Sets the view mode of the meeting to either ACTIVE_GRID or PAGINATED.



Param Type Description viewMode ViewMode The mode in which the active map should be populated



Param Type peerIds Array.<string> [kinds] Array.<('audio'|'video'|'screenshareAudio'|'screenshareVideo')>



Param Type peerIds Array.<string> [kinds] Array.<('audio'|'video'|'screenshareAudio'|'screenshareVideo')>

Populates the active map with participants present in the page number indicated by the parameter page in PAGINATED mode. Does not do anything in ACTIVE_GRID mode.



Param Type Description page number The page number to be set.

Disables audio for all participants in the meeting.



Param Type Description allowUnmute boolean Allow participants to unmute after they are muted.

Disables video for all participants in the meeting.





Deprecated



Param Type Description participantId string ID of participant to be muted.

Deprecated



Param Type Description participantId string ID of participant to be muted.

Deprecated



Param Type Description participantId string ID of participant to be kicked.

Kicks all participants from the meeting.





Broadcasts the message to participants

If no target is specified it is sent to all participants including self .



Param Type Description type string payload BroadcastMessagePayload target BroadcastMessageTarget object containing a list of participantIds or object containing presetName - every user with that preset will be sent the message

Returns all peers currently present in the room If you are in a group call, use meeting.participants.joined instead



Param Type searchQuery string limit number offset number

Returns all peers currently in the room, is a non paginated call and should only be used if you are in a non room joined state, if in a joined group call, use meeting.participants.joined