The RealtimeKitClient class is the main class of the web core library. An object of the RealtimeKitClient class can be created using await RealtimeKitClient.init({ ... }) . Typically, an object of RealtimeKitClient is named meeting .

new module.exports(context, controller)

Param Type context IContext controller Controller

The participants object consists of 4 maps of participants, waitlisted , joined , active , pinned . The maps are indexed by peerId s, and the values are the corresponding participant objects.

The self object can be used to manipulate audio and video settings, and other configurations for the local participant. This exposes methods to enable and disable media tracks, share the user's screen, etc.

The room object stores information about the current meeting, such as chat messages, polls, room name, etc.

The ai object is used to interface with AI features. You can obtain the live meeting transcript and use other meeting AI features such as summary, and agenda using this object.

The plugins object stores information about the plugins available in the current meeting. It exposes methods to activate and deactivate them.

The chat object stores the chat messages that were sent in the meeting. This includes text messages, images, and files.

The polls object stores the polls that were initiated in the meeting. It exposes methods to create and vote on polls.

The connectedMeetings object stores the connected meetings states. It exposes methods to create/read/update/delete methods for connected meetings.

The internals object exposes the internal tools & utilities such as features and logger so that client can utilise the same to build their own feature based UI. Logger (internals.logger) can be used to send logs to servers to inform of issues, if any, proactively.

The join() method can be used to join the meeting. A roomJoined event is emitted on self when the room is joined successfully.

The leave() method can be used to leave a meeting.

Param Type [state] LeaveRoomState

Param Type Default [options] Object [options.video] boolean [options.audio] boolean [options.constraints] MediaConstraints [skipAwaits] boolean false [cachedUserDetails] CachedUserDetails

The init method can be used to instantiate the RealtimeKitClient class. This returns an instance of RealtimeKitClient, which can be used to perform actions on the meeting.

Param Description options The options object. options.authToken The authorization token received using the API. options.baseURI The base URL of the API. options.defaults The default audio and video settings.

