RealtimeKitClient
The RealtimeKitClient class is the main class of the web core library.
An object of the RealtimeKitClient class can be created using
await RealtimeKitClient.init({ ... }). Typically, an object of
RealtimeKitClient is
named
meeting.
- RealtimeKitClient
- new module.exports(context, controller)
- instance
- static
|Param
|Type
|context
IContext
|controller
Controller
The
participants object consists of 4 maps of participants,
waitlisted,
joined,
active,
pinned. The maps are indexed by
peerIds, and the values are the corresponding participant objects.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The
self object can be used to manipulate audio and video settings,
and other configurations for the local participant. This exposes methods
to enable and disable media tracks, share the user's screen, etc.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The
room object stores information about the current meeting, such
as chat messages, polls, room name, etc.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The
ai object is used to interface with AI features.
You can obtain the live meeting transcript and use other meeting AI
features such as summary, and agenda using this object.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The
plugins object stores information about the plugins available in
the current meeting. It exposes methods to activate and deactivate them.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The chat object stores the chat messages that were sent in the meeting. This includes text messages, images, and files.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The polls object stores the polls that were initiated in the meeting. It exposes methods to create and vote on polls.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The connectedMeetings object stores the connected meetings states. It exposes methods to create/read/update/delete methods for connected meetings.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The internals object exposes the internal tools & utilities such as features and logger so that client can utilise the same to build their own feature based UI. Logger (internals.logger) can be used to send logs to servers to inform of issues, if any, proactively.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The
join() method can be used to join the meeting.
A
roomJoined event is emitted on
self when the room
is joined successfully.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
The
leave() method can be used to leave a meeting.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|[state]
LeaveRoomState
Kind: static method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Default
|[options]
Object
|[options.video]
boolean
|[options.audio]
boolean
|[options.constraints]
MediaConstraints
|[skipAwaits]
boolean
false
|[cachedUserDetails]
CachedUserDetails
The
init method can be used to instantiate the RealtimeKitClient class.
This returns an instance of RealtimeKitClient, which can be used to perform
actions on the meeting.
Kind: static method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|options
|The options object.
|options.authToken
|The authorization token received using the API.
|options.baseURI
|The base URL of the API.
|options.defaults
|The default audio and video settings.
Kind: static method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|peerId
string
|options
RealtimeKitClientOptions
|meetingId
string
|args
any