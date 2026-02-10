rtk-recording-toggle
A button which toggles recording state of a meeting. Only a privileged user can perform this action, thus the button will not be visible for participants who don't have the permission to record a meeting.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
disabled
boolean
|✅
|-
|Disable the button
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Icon pack
meeting
Meeting
|✅
|-
|Meeting object
size
Size
|✅
|-
|Size
t
RtkI18n
|❌
useLanguage()
|Language
variant
ControlBarVariant
|✅
|-
|Variant