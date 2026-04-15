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RtkLeaveMeetingView

A component which allows you to leave a meeting or end meeting for all, if you have the permission.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
show-Display the dialog
dismiss-Dismiss the dialog

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Kotlin
val endCallDialog = RtkLeaveMeetingView(context, meeting)
endCallDialog.show()