RtkScreenshareView
Renders a participant's screen share with fullscreen toggle, name tag, and audio indicator.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
participant
RTKParticipant
|✅
|-
|The participant sharing their screen
meeting
RealtimeKitClient
|✅
|-
|The RealtimeKit meeting instance
hideFullScreenButton
boolean
|❌
false
|Hide the fullscreen toggle button
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Custom icon pack
nameTagPosition
'bottom-center' | 'bottom-left' | 'bottom-right' | 'top-center' | 'top-left' | 'top-right'
|❌
'bottom-left'
|Position of the name tag overlay
size
'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'
|❌
'sm'
|Size variant
variant
'gradient' | 'solid'
|❌
'solid'
|Visual style variant
t
RtkI18n
|❌
|-
|i18n translation function