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RtkScreenshareView

Renders a participant's screen share with fullscreen toggle, name tag, and audio indicator.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
participantRTKParticipant-The participant sharing their screen
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit meeting instance
hideFullScreenButtonbooleanfalseHide the fullscreen toggle button
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackCustom icon pack
nameTagPosition'bottom-center' | 'bottom-left' | 'bottom-right' | 'top-center' | 'top-left' | 'top-right''bottom-left'Position of the name tag overlay
size'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl''sm'Size variant
variant'gradient' | 'solid''solid'Visual style variant
tRtkI18n-i18n translation function

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkScreenshareView } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkScreenshareView participant={participant} meeting={meeting} />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkScreenshareView } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkScreenshareView
      participant={participant}
      meeting={meeting}
      nameTagPosition="bottom-left"
      variant="solid"
      size="md"
    />
  );
}