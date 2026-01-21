Flutter Core SDK
RealtimeKit Flutter Core 0.1.4+1
Features
- Added
maxParticipantsPerPagegetter in client
Fixes
- Fixed hot-restart causing infinite loading screen
- Fixed video view flickering by using stable keys
- Fixed error code handling for iOS
- Fixed
rtkClientnot being reset after leaving a meeting
- Fixed a crash caused due to color parsing failure
RealtimeKit Flutter Core 0.1.4
Fixes
- Fixed video views failing to be created for some participants
- Fixed participant pinning not working correctly
RealtimeKit Flutter Core 0.1.3
Features
- Added
onAudioDeviceChanged(AudioDevice)callback that is invoked when the current audio route changes
- Updated
onAudioDevicesUpdated(List<AudioDevice>)callback to provide the list of available audio devices
- Added camera type to video device and a human-friendly label to show in UI
Fixes
- Updated iPhone deployment target to 18.0
RealtimeKit Flutter Core 0.1.2+1
Fixes
- Reverted camera type changes that were causing a crash
RealtimeKit Flutter Core 0.1.2
Fixes
- Screen now stays awake while participant is in a meeting
- Fixed stage status not being parsed correctly
- Fixed screen share view not displaying for local user
- Added camera type to video device and a human-friendly label to show in UI
RealtimeKit Flutter Core 0.1.1
Features
- Added
onPollUpdate(List<Poll>)callback in
RtkPollsEventListenerthat is invoked when a poll is updated
- Added
acceptAllWaitingRoomRequests()method to admit all waiting room participants at once
Breaking changes
- Moved
meeting.broadcastMessageto
meeting.participants.broadcastMessage(...)
- Renamed
disableAllAudiosand
disableAllVideosto
disableAllAudio/
disableAllVideo
- Removed
RTKprefix from
RtkVideoPermissions
Fixes
- Fixed sending images and files in chat causing a crash
RealtimeKit Flutter Core 0.1.0+1
Fixes
- Fixed event listener method names for self, plugin, polls, and recording events
