 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Flutter Core SDK

Subscribe to RSS

2026-01-17

RealtimeKit Flutter Core 0.1.5+1

Features

  • Updated internal version and dependencies

2025-12-18

RealtimeKit Flutter Core 0.1.4+1

Features

  • Added maxParticipantsPerPage getter in client

Fixes

  • Fixed hot-restart causing infinite loading screen
  • Fixed video view flickering by using stable keys
  • Fixed error code handling for iOS
  • Fixed rtkClient not being reset after leaving a meeting
  • Fixed a crash caused due to color parsing failure

2025-11-24

RealtimeKit Flutter Core 0.1.4

Fixes

  • Fixed video views failing to be created for some participants
  • Fixed participant pinning not working correctly

2025-11-03

RealtimeKit Flutter Core 0.1.3

Features

  • Added onAudioDeviceChanged(AudioDevice) callback that is invoked when the current audio route changes
  • Updated onAudioDevicesUpdated(List<AudioDevice>) callback to provide the list of available audio devices
  • Added camera type to video device and a human-friendly label to show in UI

Fixes

  • Updated iPhone deployment target to 18.0

2025-10-09

RealtimeKit Flutter Core 0.1.2+1

Fixes

  • Reverted camera type changes that were causing a crash

2025-10-09

RealtimeKit Flutter Core 0.1.2

Fixes

  • Screen now stays awake while participant is in a meeting
  • Fixed stage status not being parsed correctly
  • Fixed screen share view not displaying for local user
  • Added camera type to video device and a human-friendly label to show in UI

2025-09-12

RealtimeKit Flutter Core 0.1.1

Features

  • Added onPollUpdate(List<Poll>) callback in RtkPollsEventListener that is invoked when a poll is updated
  • Added acceptAllWaitingRoomRequests() method to admit all waiting room participants at once

Breaking changes

  • Moved meeting.broadcastMessage to meeting.participants.broadcastMessage(...)
  • Renamed disableAllAudios and disableAllVideos to disableAllAudio/disableAllVideo
  • Removed RTK prefix from RtkVideoPermissions

Fixes

  • Fixed sending images and files in chat causing a crash

2025-08-26

RealtimeKit Flutter Core 0.1.0+1

Fixes

  • Fixed event listener method names for self, plugin, polls, and recording events

2025-08-25

RealtimeKit Flutter Core 0.1.0

New APIs

  • Initial release of RealtimeKit Flutter Core