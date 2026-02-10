rtk-sidebar
A component which handles the sidebar and you can customize which sections you want, and which section you want as the default.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
config
UIConfig
|❌
createDefaultConfig()
|Config
defaultSection
RtkSidebarSection
|✅
|-
|Default section
enabledSections
RtkSidebarTab[]
|✅
|-
|Enabled sections in sidebar
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Icon pack
meeting
Meeting
|✅
|-
|Meeting object
size
Size
|✅
|-
|Size
states
States
|✅
|-
|States object
t
RtkI18n
|❌
useLanguage()
|Language
view
RtkSidebarView
|✅
|-
|View type