rtk-sidebar

A component which handles the sidebar and you can customize which sections you want, and which section you want as the default.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
configUIConfigcreateDefaultConfig()Config
defaultSectionRtkSidebarSection-Default section
enabledSectionsRtkSidebarTab[]-Enabled sections in sidebar
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
sizeSize-Size
statesStates-States object
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language
viewRtkSidebarView-View type

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<rtk-sidebar></rtk-sidebar>

With Properties

<rtk-sidebar>
</rtk-sidebar>
<script>
  const el = document.querySelector("rtk-sidebar");


  el.enabledSections= [];
  el.meeting= meeting
</script>