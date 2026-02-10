RTKParticipant
This module represents a single participant in the meeting.
The participant object can be accessed from one of the participant lists
present in the
meeting.participants object. For example,
- module.exports ⏏
|Param
|Type
|context
Context
|participant
IRTKParticipant
|self
Self
|roomSocket
RoomSocketHandler
The peer ID of the participant. The participants are indexed by this ID in the participant map.
The user ID of the participant.
The name of the participant.
The picture of the participant.
The custom id of the participant set during Add RTKParticipant REST API
The device configuration of the participant.
The participant's video track.
The participant's audio track.
The participant's screenshare video and audio track.
This is true if the participant's video is enabled.
This is true if the participant's audio is enabled.
This is true if the participant is screensharing.
producers created by participant
producer config passed during manual subscription
This is true if the participant supports remote control.
The preset of the participant.
Denotes the participants's current stage status.
Returns true if the participant is pinned.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|videoEnabled
boolean
|[emitEvent]
boolean
true
|Param
|Type
|Default
|audioEnabled
boolean
|[emitEvent]
boolean
true
|Param
|Type
|Default
|screenShareEnabled
boolean
|[emitEvent]
boolean
true
Returns
participant.id if user has permission
to pin participants.
Returns
participant.id if user has permission
to unpin participants.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|isPinned
boolean
|[emitEvent]
boolean
true
Disables audio for this participant. Requires the permission to disable participant audio.
Kicks this participant from the meeting. Requires the permission to kick a participant.
Disables video for this participant. Requires the permission to disable video for a participant.
|Param
|Type
|videoElem
HTMLVideoElement
|Param
|Type
|[videoElem]
HTMLVideoElement
Internal method, do not use
|Param
|Type
|e
HTMLVideoElement