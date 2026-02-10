This module represents a single participant in the meeting. The participant object can be accessed from one of the participant lists present in the meeting.participants object. For example,

TypeScript const participant1 = meeting . participants . active . get ( participantId ) ; const participant2 = meeting . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ; const participant3 = meeting . participants . active . toArray ()[ 0 ] ; const participant4 = meeting . participants . active . toArray () . filter ( ( p ) => p . name === 'John' ) ;

new module.exports(context, participant, self, roomSocket)

Param Type context Context participant IRTKParticipant self Self roomSocket RoomSocketHandler

The peer ID of the participant. The participants are indexed by this ID in the participant map.

The user ID of the participant.

The name of the participant.

The picture of the participant.

The custom id of the participant set during Add RTKParticipant REST API

Deprecated

The device configuration of the participant.

The participant's video track.

The participant's audio track.

The participant's screenshare video and audio track.

This is true if the participant's video is enabled.

This is true if the participant's audio is enabled.

This is true if the participant is screensharing.

producers created by participant

producer config passed during manual subscription

This is true if the participant supports remote control.

The preset of the participant.

Denotes the participants's current stage status.

Returns true if the participant is pinned.

Param Type Default videoEnabled boolean [emitEvent] boolean true

Param Type Default audioEnabled boolean [emitEvent] boolean true

Param Type Default screenShareEnabled boolean [emitEvent] boolean true

Returns participant.id if user has permission to pin participants.

Returns participant.id if user has permission to unpin participants.

Param Type Default isPinned boolean [emitEvent] boolean true

Disables audio for this participant. Requires the permission to disable participant audio.

Kicks this participant from the meeting. Requires the permission to kick a participant.

Disables video for this participant. Requires the permission to disable video for a participant.

Param Type videoElem HTMLVideoElement

Param Type [videoElem] HTMLVideoElement

Internal method, do not use

