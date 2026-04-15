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RtkVideoDeviceSelector

A video device selector component which can be used to select video devices.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
rtk_ds_labelstringVideoCustom label text

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
activatemeeting: RealtimeKitClientBind the selector to the meeting state
disableLabel-Disable the label text above the dropdown
applyDesignTokensdesignTokens: RtkDesignTokensApply custom design tokens for theming

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.RtkVideoDeviceSelector
    android:id="@+id/videoSelector"
    app:rtk_ds_label="Camera"
    android:layout_width="0dp"
    android:layout_height="wrap_content" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val videoSelector = findViewById<RtkVideoDeviceSelector>(R.id.videoSelector)
videoSelector.activate(meeting)