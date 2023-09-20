Cloudflare Docs
Workers
  5. Fetch Handler

​​ Background

Incoming HTTP requests to a Worker are passed to the fetch() handler as a request object. To respond to the request with a response, return a Response object:


export default {
	async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
		return new Response('Hello World!');
	},

};

​​ Parameters

  • request Request

    • The incoming HTTP request.

  • env object

    • The bindings assigned to the Worker. As long as the environment has not changed, the same object (equal by identity) is passed to all requests.

  • context.waitUntil(promisePromise) : void

  • context.passThroughOnException() : void

​​ Lifecycle methods

When responding to a HTTP request, the fetch handler may use any of the following methods to augment or control how the request is handled.

​​ context.waitUntil()

The waitUntil() method extends the lifetime of the fetch event. It accepts a Promise-based task which the Workers runtime will execute before the handler terminates but without blocking the response. For example, this is ideal for caching responses or handling logging.


export default {
  async fetch(request, env, context) {
    // Forward / Proxy original request
    let res = await fetch(request);


    // Add custom header(s)
    res = new Response(res.body, res);
    res.headers.set('x-foo', 'bar');


    // Cache the response
    // NOTE: Does NOT block / wait
    context.waitUntil(caches.default.put(request, res.clone()));


    // Done
    return res;
  },

};

​​ context.passThroughOnException()

The passThroughOnException method allows a a Worker to fail open, and pass a request through to an origin server when a Worker throws an unhandled exception. This can be useful when using Workers as a layer in front of an existing service, allowing the service behind the Worker to handle any unexpected error cases that arise in your Worker.


export default {
  async fetch(request, env, context) {
    // Proxy to origin on unhandled/uncaught exceptions
    context.passThroughOnException();
    throw new Error('Oops');
  },

};