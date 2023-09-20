Fetch Handler

Incoming HTTP requests to a Worker are passed to the fetch() handler as a request External link icon Open external link object. To respond to the request with a response, return a Response object:



export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { return new Response ( 'Hello World!' ) ; } , } ;

request Request The incoming HTTP request.

env object The bindings assigned to the Worker. As long as the environment has not changed, the same object (equal by identity) is passed to all requests.

context.waitUntil(promisePromise) : void Refer to waitUntil .

context.passThroughOnException() : void Refer to passThroughOnException .



​​ Lifecycle methods

When responding to a HTTP request, the fetch handler may use any of the following methods to augment or control how the request is handled.

The waitUntil() method extends the lifetime of the fetch event. It accepts a Promise -based task which the Workers runtime will execute before the handler terminates but without blocking the response. For example, this is ideal for caching responses or handling logging.



export default { async fetch ( request , env , context ) { let res = await fetch ( request ) ; res = new Response ( res . body , res ) ; res . headers . set ( 'x-foo' , 'bar' ) ; context . waitUntil ( caches . default . put ( request , res . clone ( ) ) ) ; return res ; } , } ;

The passThroughOnException method allows a a Worker to fail open External link icon Open external link , and pass a request through to an origin server when a Worker throws an unhandled exception. This can be useful when using Workers as a layer in front of an existing service, allowing the service behind the Worker to handle any unexpected error cases that arise in your Worker.