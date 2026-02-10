 Skip to content
rtk-participant-setup

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
configUIConfigcreateDefaultConfig()Config object
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
isPreviewboolean-Whether tile is used for preview
nameTagPosition| 'bottom-left' | 'bottom-right' | 'bottom-center' | 'top-left' | 'top-right' | 'top-center'-Position of name tag
participantPeer-Participant object
sizeSize-Size
statesStates-States object
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language
variant'solid' | 'gradient'-Variant

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<!-- component.html -->
<rtk-participant-setup></rtk-participant-setup>

With Properties

<!-- component.html -->
<rtk-participant-setup
 [isPreview]="true"
 [nameTagPosition]="| 'bottom-left'
    | 'bottom-right'
    | 'bottom-center'
    | 'top-left'
    | 'top-right'
    | 'top-center'"
 [participant]="participant">
</rtk-participant-setup>