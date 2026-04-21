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RtkSpotlightGrid

A grid layout that highlights pinned participants in a larger view with other participants in a smaller strip. Handles livestream player display for off-stage viewers.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit meeting instance
participantsPeer[]-Array of active participants
pinnedParticipantsPeer[]-Array of pinned participants to spotlight
aspectRatiostring'3:4'Aspect ratio for grid tiles
configUIConfigdefaultConfigUI configuration object
gapnumber4Gap between grid tiles in pixels
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackCustom icon pack
size'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl''sm'Size variant
statesStates-UI state object
tRtkI18n-i18n translation function

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkSpotlightGrid } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkSpotlightGrid
      meeting={meeting}
      participants={participants}
      pinnedParticipants={pinned}
    />
  );
}

With Properties

import { RtkSpotlightGrid } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkSpotlightGrid
      meeting={meeting}
      participants={participants}
      pinnedParticipants={pinned}
      aspectRatio="16:9"
      gap={8}
      size="md"
    />
  );
}