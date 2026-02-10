 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

RTKAi

This module consists of the ai object which is used to interface with product's AI features. You can obtain the live meeting transcript and use other meeting AI features such as summary, and agenda using this object.

meeting.ai.telemetry

Kind: instance property of RTKAi

meeting.ai.onTranscript(transcript)

Kind: instance method of RTKAi

ParamTypeDescription
transcriptTranscriptionDataTranscript data received for a participant.

meeting.ai.parseTranscript(transcriptData, [isPartialTranscript])

Parse a single line transcript

Kind: static method of RTKAi

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
transcriptDatastringThe transcript data to parse
[isPartialTranscript]booleanfalseWhether the transcript is partial

meeting.ai.parseTranscripts(transcriptData)

Parse a multi-line transcript

Kind: static method of RTKAi

ParamTypeDescription
transcriptDatastringThe transcript data to parse