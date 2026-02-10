RTKAi
This module consists of the
ai object which is used to interface with product's AI features.
You can obtain the live meeting transcript and use other meeting AI
features such as summary, and agenda using this object.
- RTKAi
Kind: instance property of
RTKAi
Kind: instance method of
RTKAi
|Param
|Type
|Description
|transcript
TranscriptionData
|Transcript data received for a participant.
Parse a single line transcript
Kind: static method of
RTKAi
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|transcriptData
string
|The transcript data to parse
|[isPartialTranscript]
boolean
false
|Whether the transcript is partial
Parse a multi-line transcript
Kind: static method of
RTKAi
|Param
|Type
|Description
|transcriptData
string
|The transcript data to parse