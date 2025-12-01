Meeting Locale

{ " about_call " : "About Call" , " screen " : "Screen" , " camera " : "Camera" , " leave " : "Leave" , " dismiss " : "Dismiss" , " logo " : "Logo" , " page " : "Page" , " more " : "More" , " page.prev " : "Previous Page" , " page.next " : "Next Page" , " layout " : "Layout" , " layout.auto " : "Auto Layout" , " settings " : "Settings" , " file " : "File" , " image " : "Image" , " connection " : "Connection" , " leave_confirmation " : "Are you sure you want to leave the call?" , " cancel " : "Cancel" , " yes " : "Yes" , " (you) " : "(you)" , " you " : "You" , " everyone " : "Everyone" , " to " : "To" , " mute " : "Mute" , " kick " : "Kick" , " pin " : "Pin" , " pinned " : "Pinned" , " accept " : "Accept" , " unpin " : "Unpin" , " pip_on " : "Show PiP" , " pip_off " : "Hide PiP" , " viewers " : "Viewers" , " join " : "Join" , " joined " : "Joined" , " create " : "Create" , " close " : "Close" , " ask " : "Ask" , " type " : "Type" , " activate " : "Activate" , " mic_off " : "Mic Off" , " disable_mic " : "Disable Mic" , " mic_on " : "Mic On" , " enable_mic " : "Enable Mic" , " audio " : "Audio" , " test " : "Test" , " mute_all " : "Mute all" , " mute_all.description " : "Everyone in the meeting will be muted." , " mute_all.header " : "Are you sure?" , " mute_all.allow_unmute " : "Allow others to unmute" , " video_off " : "Video Off" , " disable_video " : "Disable Video" , " video_on " : "Video On" , " enable_video " : "Enable Video" , " video " : "Video" , " offline " : "You're offline" , " offline.description " : "Please ensure that you are connected to the internet." , " disconnected " : "You haven't joined the meeting." , " disconnected.description " : "Please join the meeting in order to see and interact with other participants." , " participants " : "Participants" , " participants.errors.empty_results " : "Couldn't find a participant with the specified name or ID." , " participants.empty_list " : "It looks like nobody is here." , " participants.turn_off_video " : "Turn off video" , " polls " : "Polls" , " polls.by " : "Poll by" , " polls.question " : "Poll Question" , " polls.question.placeholder " : "What is your poll for?" , " polls.answers " : "Answers" , " polls.option " : "Add an option." , " polls.option.placeholder " : "Enter an option" , " polls.results.anon " : "Anonymous" , " polls.results.hide " : "Hide results before voting" , " polls.create " : "Create Poll" , " polls.cancel " : "Cancel Poll Creation" , " polls.errors.question_required " : "Question is required." , " polls.errors.empty_option " : "Empty options not allowed." , " screenshare " : "Screen Share" , " screenshare.min_preview " : "Minimize Preview" , " screenshare.max_preview " : "Expand Preview" , " screenshare.shared " : "Your screen is being shared." , " screenshare.start " : "Share Screen" , " screenshare.stop " : "Stop Sharing" , " screenshare.error.unknown " : "An error occurred while starting screenshare." , " screenshare.error.max_count " : "Maximum screen share limit reached." , " plugins " : "Plugins" , " perm_denied " : "Permission denied by browser." , " perm_denied.audio " : "Mic Permission denied by browser" , " perm_denied.video " : "Camera Permission denied by browser" , " perm_denied.screenshare " : "Screenshare Permission denied by browser" , " chat " : "Chat" , " chat.new " : "New" , " chat.new_channel " : "Create new channel" , " chat.channel_name " : "Enter channel name" , " chat.member_name " : "Enter member name" , " chat.add_members " : "Add members" , " chat.delete_msg " : "Delete" , " chat.edit_msg " : "Edit" , " chat.send_msg " : "Send message" , " chat.send_attachment " : "Drop files/images to send" , " chat.send_img " : "Send an image" , " chat.send_file " : "Send a file" , " chat.send_emoji " : "Send an emoji" , " chat.update_msg " : "Update message" , " chat.channel_members " : "Channel Members" , " chat.img.loading " : "Loading image" , " chat.error.img_not_found " : "Image not found" , " chat.error.empty_results " : "Couldn't find a member with the specified name." , " chat.img.shared_by " : "Shared by" , " chat.reply " : "Reply" , " chat.message_placeholder " : "Message.." , " chat.click_to_send " : "Click to send as message" , " chat.search_msgs " : "Search messages" , " chat.search_conversations " : "Search conversations" , " chat.start_conversation " : "Start a conversation.." , " chat.empty_search " : "No messages found" , " chat.empty_channel " : "Send a message to get started" , " chat.cancel_upload " : "Cancel upload" , " chat.view_chats " : "View chats" , " chat.everyone " : "everyone" , " chat.pinned_msgs " : "Pinned messages" , " chat.toggle_pinned_msgs " : "Toggle pinned messages" , " date.today " : "Today" , " date.yesteday " : "Yesterday" , " date.sunday " : "Sunday" , " date.monday " : "Monday" , " date.tuesday " : "Tuesday" , " date.wednesday " : "Wednesday" , " date.thursday " : "Thursday" , " date.friday " : "Friday" , " date.saturday " : "Saturday" , " list.empty " : "No items found" , " grid.listening " : "Listening" , " transcript.off " : "Turn off Transcripts" , " transcript.on " : "Turn on Transcripts" , " settings.notification_sound " : "Notification sound" , " settings.microphone_input " : "Microphone (input)" , " settings.speaker_output " : "Speaker (output)" , " settings.mirror_video " : "Mirror my Video" , " settings.camera_off " : "Camera is off" , " dialog.close " : "Close dialog" , " notifications.joined " : "just joined" , " notifications.left " : "left" , " notifications.requesting_to_join_meeting " : "is requesting to join the meeting" , " notifications.requested_to_join_stage " : "has requested to join stage" , " notifications.joined_stage " : "has joined stage" , " notifications.request_to_join_accepted " : "Request to join accepted" , " notifications.request_to_join_rejected " : "Request to join rejected" , " notifications.accept " : "Accept" , " notifications.new_poll_created_by " : "New poll created by" , " search " : "Search" , " search.could_not_find " : "Couldn't find a participant with the specified name or ID." , " search.empty " : "It looks like nobody is here." , " end " : "End Meeting" , " end.all " : "End meeting for all" , " ended " : "The meeting ended." , " ended.rejected " : "Your request to join the meeting was denied." , " ended.left " : "You left the meeting." , " ended.kicked " : "You were removed from the meeting." , " ended.disconnected " : "The call ended because the connection was lost." , " ended.network " : "Please check your internet connection and try again." , " network " : "Network" , " network.reconnecting " : "Connection lost. Trying to reconnect..." , " network.delay " : "Taking too long to reconnect..." , " network.delay_extended " : "Taking too long to reconnect. Please check your network connection." , " network.restored " : "Connection restored" , " network.lost " : "Connection lost" , " network.lost_extended " : "Connection lost. Please check your network connection." , " network.disconnected " : "Could not reconnect. Please leave the meeting and try refreshing the window." , " network.leaving " : "Automatically leaving the meeting in 10 seconds." , " livestream " : "Livestream" , " livestream.indicator " : "This meeting is being livestreamed." , " livestream.skip " : "Skip to Live" , " livestream.idle " : "Waiting to go live." , " livestream.starting " : "Livestream is starting..." , " livestream.stopping " : "Livestream is stopping..." , " cta.help " : "Need help on how to do this?" , " cta.continue " : "Continue as it is" , " cta.reload " : "Reload" , " cta.confirmation " : "Are you sure?" }