Meeting Locale

RealtimeKit's UI Kit allows you to customize all the text within the video call interface. You can personalize the text to align with your specific locale needs.

Customize the Language Pack

RealtimeKit's default language pack can be customized to match your application's locale requirements. You can override any text string used in the UI Kit components.

Import the Language Utilities

RealtimeKit's default language pack can be imported like this:

<script type="module">
    import { useLanguage, defaultLanguage } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui/dist/esm/index.js';
</script>

Create Your Custom Language Pack

To replace RealtimeKit's default locale with your own, create a custom language pack by spreading the defaultLanguage object and overriding specific keys:

<body>
    <rtk-meeting id="my-meeting"></rtk-meeting>


    <script type="module">
        import RealtimeKitClient from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/index.es.js';
        import { useLanguage, defaultLanguage } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui/dist/esm/index.js';


        // Customize RealtimeKit's default locale object
        const myLanguagePack = useLanguage({
            ...defaultLanguage,
            'mute_all': 'Mute All Users',
            'leave': 'Exit Call',
            'join': 'Join Now'
        });


        const init = async () => {
            const meeting = await RealtimeKitClient.init({
                authToken: '<participant_auth_token>'
            });


            const meetingEl = document.getElementById('my-meeting');
            meetingEl.meeting = meeting;
            meetingEl.showSetupScreen = true;


            // Pass custom language pack
            meetingEl.t = myLanguagePack;
        };


        init();
    </script>
</body>

The useLanguage function takes in your custom locale object as an argument and generates a function that retrieves the value associated with the provided key.

Using Custom Locale with UI Provider

You can also pass the custom language pack to the rtk-ui-provider component when building your own custom UI:

<body>
    <rtk-ui-provider id="ui-provider">
        <!-- Your custom UI components -->
    </rtk-ui-provider>


    <script type="module">
        import RealtimeKitClient from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/index.es.js';
        import { useLanguage, defaultLanguage } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui/dist/esm/index.js';


        const myLanguagePack = useLanguage({
            ...defaultLanguage,
            'mute_all': 'Mute All Users'
        });


        const meeting = await RealtimeKitClient.init({
            authToken: '<participant_auth_token>'
        });


        const uiProvider = document.getElementById('ui-provider');
        uiProvider.meeting = meeting;
        uiProvider.t = myLanguagePack;
    </script>
</body>

Default Language Reference

RealtimeKit provides a comprehensive default language pack with all the text strings used throughout the UI Kit. You can override any of these keys to customize the text displayed in your meeting interface.

Here is the complete default language pack offered by RealtimeKit:

{
  "about_call": "About Call",
  "screen": "Screen",
  "camera": "Camera",
  "leave": "Leave",
  "dismiss": "Dismiss",
  "logo": "Logo",
  "page": "Page",
  "more": "More",
  "page.prev": "Previous Page",
  "page.next": "Next Page",
  "layout": "Layout",
  "layout.auto": "Auto Layout",
  "settings": "Settings",
  "file": "File",
  "image": "Image",
  "connection": "Connection",
  "leave_confirmation": "Are you sure you want to leave the call?",
  "cancel": "Cancel",
  "yes": "Yes",
  "(you)": "(you)",
  "you": "You",
  "everyone": "Everyone",
  "to": "To",
  "mute": "Mute",
  "kick": "Kick",
  "pin": "Pin",
  "pinned": "Pinned",
  "accept": "Accept",
  "unpin": "Unpin",
  "pip_on": "Show PiP",
  "pip_off": "Hide PiP",
  "viewers": "Viewers",
  "join": "Join",
  "joined": "Joined",
  "create": "Create",
  "close": "Close",
  "ask": "Ask",
  "type": "Type",
  "activate": "Activate",
  "mic_off": "Mic Off",
  "disable_mic": "Disable Mic",
  "mic_on": "Mic On",
  "enable_mic": "Enable Mic",
  "audio": "Audio",
  "test": "Test",
  "mute_all": "Mute all",
  "mute_all.description": "Everyone in the meeting will be muted.",
  "mute_all.header": "Are you sure?",
  "mute_all.allow_unmute": "Allow others to unmute",
  "video_off": "Video Off",
  "disable_video": "Disable Video",
  "video_on": "Video On",
  "enable_video": "Enable Video",
  "video": "Video",
  "offline": "You're offline",
  "offline.description": "Please ensure that you are connected to the internet.",
  "disconnected": "You haven't joined the meeting.",
  "disconnected.description": "Please join the meeting in order to see and interact with other participants.",
  "participants": "Participants",
  "participants.errors.empty_results": "Couldn't find a participant with the specified name or ID.",
  "participants.empty_list": "It looks like nobody is here.",
  "participants.turn_off_video": "Turn off video",
  "polls": "Polls",
  "polls.by": "Poll by",
  "polls.question": "Poll Question",
  "polls.question.placeholder": "What is your poll for?",
  "polls.answers": "Answers",
  "polls.option": "Add an option.",
  "polls.option.placeholder": "Enter an option",
  "polls.results.anon": "Anonymous",
  "polls.results.hide": "Hide results before voting",
  "polls.create": "Create Poll",
  "polls.cancel": "Cancel Poll Creation",
  "polls.errors.question_required": "Question is required.",
  "polls.errors.empty_option": "Empty options not allowed.",
  "screenshare": "Screen Share",
  "screenshare.min_preview": "Minimize Preview",
  "screenshare.max_preview": "Expand Preview",
  "screenshare.shared": "Your screen is being shared.",
  "screenshare.start": "Share Screen",
  "screenshare.stop": "Stop Sharing",
  "screenshare.error.unknown": "An error occurred while starting screenshare.",
  "screenshare.error.max_count": "Maximum screen share limit reached.",
  "plugins": "Plugins",
  "perm_denied": "Permission denied by browser.",
  "perm_denied.audio": "Mic Permission denied by browser",
  "perm_denied.video": "Camera Permission denied by browser",
  "perm_denied.screenshare": "Screenshare Permission denied by browser",
  "chat": "Chat",
  "chat.new": "New",
  "chat.new_channel": "Create new channel",
  "chat.channel_name": "Enter channel name",
  "chat.member_name": "Enter member name",
  "chat.add_members": "Add members",
  "chat.delete_msg": "Delete",
  "chat.edit_msg": "Edit",
  "chat.send_msg": "Send message",
  "chat.send_attachment": "Drop files/images to send",
  "chat.send_img": "Send an image",
  "chat.send_file": "Send a file",
  "chat.send_emoji": "Send an emoji",
  "chat.update_msg": "Update message",
  "chat.channel_members": "Channel Members",
  "chat.img.loading": "Loading image",
  "chat.error.img_not_found": "Image not found",
  "chat.error.empty_results": "Couldn't find a member with the specified name.",
  "chat.img.shared_by": "Shared by",
  "chat.reply": "Reply",
  "chat.message_placeholder": "Message..",
  "chat.click_to_send": "Click to send as message",
  "chat.search_msgs": "Search messages",
  "chat.search_conversations": "Search conversations",
  "chat.start_conversation": "Start a conversation..",
  "chat.empty_search": "No messages found",
  "chat.empty_channel": "Send a message to get started",
  "chat.cancel_upload": "Cancel upload",
  "chat.view_chats": "View chats",
  "chat.everyone": "everyone",
  "chat.pinned_msgs": "Pinned messages",
  "chat.toggle_pinned_msgs": "Toggle pinned messages",
  "date.today": "Today",
  "date.yesteday": "Yesterday",
  "date.sunday": "Sunday",
  "date.monday": "Monday",
  "date.tuesday": "Tuesday",
  "date.wednesday": "Wednesday",
  "date.thursday": "Thursday",
  "date.friday": "Friday",
  "date.saturday": "Saturday",
  "list.empty": "No items found",
  "grid.listening": "Listening",
  "transcript.off": "Turn off Transcripts",
  "transcript.on": "Turn on Transcripts",
  "settings.notification_sound": "Notification sound",
  "settings.microphone_input": "Microphone (input)",
  "settings.speaker_output": "Speaker (output)",
  "settings.mirror_video": "Mirror my Video",
  "settings.camera_off": "Camera is off",
  "dialog.close": "Close dialog",
  "notifications.joined": "just joined",
  "notifications.left": "left",
  "notifications.requesting_to_join_meeting": "is requesting to join the meeting",
  "notifications.requested_to_join_stage": "has requested to join stage",
  "notifications.joined_stage": "has joined stage",
  "notifications.request_to_join_accepted": "Request to join accepted",
  "notifications.request_to_join_rejected": "Request to join rejected",
  "notifications.accept": "Accept",
  "notifications.new_poll_created_by": "New poll created by",
  "search": "Search",
  "search.could_not_find": "Couldn't find a participant with the specified name or ID.",
  "search.empty": "It looks like nobody is here.",
  "end": "End Meeting",
  "end.all": "End meeting for all",
  "ended": "The meeting ended.",
  "ended.rejected": "Your request to join the meeting was denied.",
  "ended.left": "You left the meeting.",
  "ended.kicked": "You were removed from the meeting.",
  "ended.disconnected": "The call ended because the connection was lost.",
  "ended.network": "Please check your internet connection and try again.",
  "network": "Network",
  "network.reconnecting": "Connection lost. Trying to reconnect...",
  "network.delay": "Taking too long to reconnect...",
  "network.delay_extended": "Taking too long to reconnect. Please check your network connection.",
  "network.restored": "Connection restored",
  "network.lost": "Connection lost",
  "network.lost_extended": "Connection lost. Please check your network connection.",
  "network.disconnected": "Could not reconnect. Please leave the meeting and try refreshing the window.",
  "network.leaving": "Automatically leaving the meeting in 10 seconds.",
  "livestream": "Livestream",
  "livestream.indicator": "This meeting is being livestreamed.",
  "livestream.skip": "Skip to Live",
  "livestream.idle": "Waiting to go live.",
  "livestream.starting": "Livestream is starting...",
  "livestream.stopping": "Livestream is stopping...",
  "cta.help": "Need help on how to do this?",
  "cta.continue": "Continue as it is",
  "cta.reload": "Reload",
  "cta.confirmation": "Are you sure?"
}

You can override any of these keys in your custom language pack. For example, to translate the interface to Spanish:

JavaScript
const spanishLanguagePack = useLanguage({
    ...defaultLanguage,
    'leave': 'Salir',
    'join': 'Unirse',
    'mute': 'Silenciar',
    'participants': 'Participantes',
    'chat': 'Chat',
    'settings': 'Configuración'
});