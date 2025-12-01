Meeting Locale

"about_call": "About Call",
"page.prev": "Previous Page",
"page.next": "Next Page",
"layout.auto": "Auto Layout",
"connection": "Connection",
"leave_confirmation": "Are you sure you want to leave the call?",
"disable_mic": "Disable Mic",
"enable_mic": "Enable Mic",
"mute_all.description": "Everyone in the meeting will be muted.",
"mute_all.header": "Are you sure?",
"mute_all.allow_unmute": "Allow others to unmute",
"video_off": "Video Off",
"disable_video": "Disable Video",
"enable_video": "Enable Video",
"offline": "You're offline",
"offline.description": "Please ensure that you are connected to the internet.",
"disconnected": "You haven't joined the meeting.",
"disconnected.description": "Please join the meeting in order to see and interact with other participants.",
"participants": "Participants",
"participants.errors.empty_results": "Couldn't find a participant with the specified name or ID.",
"participants.empty_list": "It looks like nobody is here.",
"participants.turn_off_video": "Turn off video",
"polls.question": "Poll Question",
"polls.question.placeholder": "What is your poll for?",
"polls.answers": "Answers",
"polls.option": "Add an option.",
"polls.option.placeholder": "Enter an option",
"polls.results.anon": "Anonymous",
"polls.results.hide": "Hide results before voting",
"polls.create": "Create Poll",
"polls.cancel": "Cancel Poll Creation",
"polls.errors.question_required": "Question is required.",
"polls.errors.empty_option": "Empty options not allowed.",
"screenshare": "Screen Share",
"screenshare.min_preview": "Minimize Preview",
"screenshare.max_preview": "Expand Preview",
"screenshare.shared": "Your screen is being shared.",
"screenshare.start": "Share Screen",
"screenshare.stop": "Stop Sharing",
"screenshare.error.unknown": "An error occurred while starting screenshare.",
"screenshare.error.max_count": "Maximum screen share limit reached.",
"perm_denied": "Permission denied by browser.",
"perm_denied.audio": "Mic Permission denied by browser",
"perm_denied.video": "Camera Permission denied by browser",
"perm_denied.screenshare": "Screenshare Permission denied by browser",
"chat.new_channel": "Create new channel",
"chat.channel_name": "Enter channel name",
"chat.member_name": "Enter member name",
"chat.add_members": "Add members",
"chat.delete_msg": "Delete",
"chat.send_msg": "Send message",
"chat.send_attachment": "Drop files/images to send",
"chat.send_img": "Send an image",
"chat.send_file": "Send a file",
"chat.send_emoji": "Send an emoji",
"chat.update_msg": "Update message",
"chat.channel_members": "Channel Members",
"chat.img.loading": "Loading image",
"chat.error.img_not_found": "Image not found",
"chat.error.empty_results": "Couldn't find a member with the specified name.",
"chat.img.shared_by": "Shared by",
"chat.message_placeholder": "Message..",
"chat.click_to_send": "Click to send as message",
"chat.search_msgs": "Search messages",
"chat.search_conversations": "Search conversations",
"chat.start_conversation": "Start a conversation..",
"chat.empty_search": "No messages found",
"chat.empty_channel": "Send a message to get started",
"chat.cancel_upload": "Cancel upload",
"chat.view_chats": "View chats",
"chat.everyone": "everyone",
"chat.pinned_msgs": "Pinned messages",
"chat.toggle_pinned_msgs": "Toggle pinned messages",
"date.yesteday": "Yesterday",
"date.tuesday": "Tuesday",
"date.wednesday": "Wednesday",
"date.thursday": "Thursday",
"date.saturday": "Saturday",
"list.empty": "No items found",
"grid.listening": "Listening",
"transcript.off": "Turn off Transcripts",
"transcript.on": "Turn on Transcripts",
"settings.notification_sound": "Notification sound",
"settings.microphone_input": "Microphone (input)",
"settings.speaker_output": "Speaker (output)",
"settings.mirror_video": "Mirror my Video",
"settings.camera_off": "Camera is off",
"dialog.close": "Close dialog",
"notifications.joined": "just joined",
"notifications.left": "left",
"notifications.requesting_to_join_meeting": "is requesting to join the meeting",
"notifications.requested_to_join_stage": "has requested to join stage",
"notifications.joined_stage": "has joined stage",
"notifications.request_to_join_accepted": "Request to join accepted",
"notifications.request_to_join_rejected": "Request to join rejected",
"notifications.accept": "Accept",
"notifications.new_poll_created_by": "New poll created by",
"search.could_not_find": "Couldn't find a participant with the specified name or ID.",
"search.empty": "It looks like nobody is here.",
"end.all": "End meeting for all",
"ended": "The meeting ended.",
"ended.rejected": "Your request to join the meeting was denied.",
"ended.left": "You left the meeting.",
"ended.kicked": "You were removed from the meeting.",
"ended.disconnected": "The call ended because the connection was lost.",
"ended.network": "Please check your internet connection and try again.",
"network.reconnecting": "Connection lost. Trying to reconnect...",
"network.delay": "Taking too long to reconnect...",
"network.delay_extended": "Taking too long to reconnect. Please check your network connection.",
"network.restored": "Connection restored",
"network.lost": "Connection lost",
"network.lost_extended": "Connection lost. Please check your network connection.",
"network.disconnected": "Could not reconnect. Please leave the meeting and try refreshing the window.",
"network.leaving": "Automatically leaving the meeting in 10 seconds.",
"livestream": "Livestream",
"livestream.indicator": "This meeting is being livestreamed.",
"livestream.skip": "Skip to Live",
"livestream.idle": "Waiting to go live.",
"livestream.starting": "Livestream is starting...",
"livestream.stopping": "Livestream is stopping...",
"cta.help": "Need help on how to do this?",
"cta.continue": "Continue as it is",
"cta.confirmation": "Are you sure?"