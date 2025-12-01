Build Your Own UI

Similar to rtk-meeting , rtk-ui-provider , another ui-kit component that acts as a provider, also listens to states and syncs them with the UI Kit components.

Unlike rtk-meeting , rtk-ui-provider allows you to pass any child components to it, if any one of the child components is a RealtimeKit component starting with rtk- , rtk-ui-provider will coordinate with the RealtimeKit component to sync the states.

Example Code

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < script type = "module" > import { defineCustomElements } from "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui@latest/loader/index.es2017.js" ; defineCustomElements () ; </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/browser.js" ></ script > </ head > < body style = "margin: 0;" > < rtk-ui-provider id = "rtk-ui-provider" style = "display: flex; flex-direction: column; height: 100vh; margin: 0;" > < div id = "meeting-container" style = "display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; flex-grow: 1; flex-shrink: 1;" > Meeting will render here... </ div > < rtk-participants-audio ></ rtk-participants-audio > < rtk-dialog-manager ></ rtk-dialog-manager > < rtk-notifications ></ rtk-notifications > </ rtk-ui-provider > < script type = "module" > async function initializeMeeting () { let currentState = "idle" ; const meeting = await RealtimeKitClient . init ( { authToken : "participant_auth_token" , } ) ; function renderSetupScreen () { document . querySelector ( "#meeting-container" ) . innerHTML = ` <rtk-setup-screen></rtk-setup-screen> ` ; } function renderWaitingScreen () { document . querySelector ( "#meeting-container" ) . innerHTML = ` <rtk-waiting-screen></rtk-waiting-screen> ` ; } function renderJoinedScreen () { document . querySelector ( "#meeting-container" ) . innerHTML = ` <rtk-header style="display: flex; justify-content: space-between;"></rtk-header> <rtk-stage style="flex: 1; flex-grow: 1; flex-shrink: 1;"> <rtk-grid></rtk-grid> <rtk-sidebar style="position: fixed; top:0px;"></rtk-sidebar> </rtk-stage> <rtk-controlbar style="display: flex; justify-content: space-between;"></rtk-controlbar> ` ; } function renderEndedScreen () { document . querySelector ( "#meeting-container" ) . innerHTML = ` <rtk-ended-screen></rtk-ended-screen> ` ; } // Listen for state updates from rtk-ui-provider document . querySelector ( "rtk-ui-provider" ) . addEventListener ( "rtkStatesUpdate" , ( event ) => { // Store states to update your custom UI const states = event . detail ; if ( states . meeting === "idle" && currentState !== "idle" ) { currentState = "idle" ; document . querySelector ( "rtk-ui-provider" ) . querySelector ( "#meeting-container" ) . innerHTML = "Meeting is loading..." ; } else if ( states . meeting === "setup" && currentState !== "setup" ) { currentState = "setup" ; renderSetupScreen () ; } else if ( states . meeting === "waiting" && currentState !== "waiting" ) { currentState = "waiting" ; renderWaitingScreen () ; } else if ( states . meeting === "joined" && currentState !== "joined" ) { currentState = "joined" ; renderJoinedScreen () ; } else if ( states . meeting === "ended" && currentState !== "ended" ) { currentState = "ended" ; renderEndedScreen () ; } const sidebarComponent = document . querySelector ( "rtk-ui-provider" ) . querySelector ( "#meeting-container" ) . querySelector ( "rtk-sidebar" ) ; if ( sidebarComponent ) { if ( states . activeSidebar ) { sidebarComponent . style . display = "block" ; } else { sidebarComponent . style . display = "none" ; } } } ) ; document . querySelector ( "rtk-ui-provider" ) . showSetupScreen = true ; document . querySelector ( "rtk-ui-provider" ) . meeting = meeting ; } initializeMeeting () ; </ script > </ body > </ html >

Note It is advised to always use rtk-ui-provider to render a custom UI. Without rtk-ui-provider , you will have to set props, such as meeting , to all the UI Kit components manually. rtk-ui-provider helps you go from < rtk-header /> <!-- Later do document.querySelector('rtk-header').meeting = meeting; --> to just < rtk-header /> It is recommended to use either rtk-meeting or rtk-ui-provider to render a meeting. Using both will result in unexpected behavior. For custom UIs, it is recommended to use rtk-ui-provider always.

First level split of rtk-meeting using rtk-ui-provider has the following components:

rtk-header is the header component that shows the session name and the session controls.

rtk-stage is the container component that contains the grid and sidebar components.

rtk-grid is the grid component that shows the participants in the session.

rtk-sidebar is the sidebar component that shows the sidebar, in which chat, polls content shows up.

rtk-controlbar is the controlbar component that shows the controls, such as camera, microphone, etc.

rtk-notifications is the notifications component that shows the notifications for the session.

rtk-participants-audio is the audio component that helps you listen other participants in the session.

rtk-dialog-manager is the dialog-manager component that shows the all supported dialogs, such as settings, breakout rooms, etc.



You can split all of these components further. To see more such components, please refer to our components library.

We have our UI Kit open source on GitHub, you can find it here ↗.

Note Please note that you will need to manage the CSS for aligning these components, yourself. This was previously handled entirely by rtk-meeting . All these components can be styled using CSS.