Build Your Own UI
This guide explains how to use Cloudflare RealtimeKit SDKs to build fully custom real-time video UIs.
If you prefer to learn by seeing examples, please check out the respective example repositories.
If default meeting component is not enough, and you need more control over layout or behavior, use UI Kit components to build a custom interface. The UI Kit provides pre-built components that sit on top of the Core SDK, letting you mix and match pieces while saving time compared to building from scratch.
Building a custom UI requires managing participant audio, notifications, dialogs, component layout, and screen transitions yourself.
Similar to
rtk-meeting,
rtk-ui-provider, another ui-kit component that acts as a provider, also listens to states and syncs them with the UI Kit components.
Unlike
rtk-meeting,
rtk-ui-provider allows you to pass any child components to it, if any one of the child components is a RealtimeKit component starting with
rtk-,
rtk-ui-provider will coordinate with the RealtimeKit component to sync the states.
First level split of
rtk-meeting using
rtk-ui-provider has the following components:
rtk-header is the header component that shows the session name and the session controls.
rtk-stage is the container component that contains the grid and sidebar components.
rtk-grid is the grid component that shows the participants in the session.
rtk-sidebar is the sidebar component that shows the sidebar, in which chat, polls content shows up.
rtk-controlbar is the controlbar component that shows the controls, such as camera, microphone, etc.
rtk-notifications is the notifications component that shows the notifications for the session.
rtk-participants-audio is the audio component that helps you listen other participants in the session.
rtk-dialog-manager is the dialog-manager component that shows the all supported dialogs, such as settings, breakout rooms, etc.
You can split all of these components further. To see more such components, please refer to our components library.
We have our UI Kit open source on GitHub, you can find it here ↗.
Similar to
RtkMeeting,
RtkUIProvider, another ui-kit component that acts as a provider, also listens to states and syncs them with the UI Kit components.
Unlike
RtkMeeting,
RtkUIProvider allows you to pass any child components to it. If any one of the child components is a RealtimeKit component starting with
Rtk,
RtkUIProvider will coordinate with the RealtimeKit component to sync the states.
First level split of
RtkMeeting using
RtkUIProvider has the following components:
RtkHeader is the header component that shows the session name and the session controls.
RtkStage is the container component that contains the grid and sidebar components.
RtkGrid is the grid component that shows the participants in the session.
RtkSidebar is the sidebar component that shows the sidebar, in which chat, polls content shows up.
RtkControlbar is the controlbar component that shows the controls, such as camera, microphone, etc.
RtkNotifications is the notifications component that shows the notifications for the session.
RtkParticipantsAudio is the audio component that helps you listen other participants in the session.
RtkDialogManager is the dialog-manager component that shows the dialogs for the session.
You can split all of these components further. To see more such components, please refer to our components library.
We have our UI Kit open source on GitHub, you can find it here ↗.
