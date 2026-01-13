Video Effects

Installation

You can add the pre-packaged filters to your project by adding the following dependency to your build.gradle file:

dependencies { // (other dependencies) implementation 'com.cloudflare.realtimekit:filters:0.1.0' }

Usage

This package currently exposes VirtualBackgroundVideoFilter which can be used with FilterVideoProcessor :

Kotlin // Create a virtual background filter with a custom background image. val bgFilter = VirtualBackgroundVideoFilter (context, R.drawable.background) // Initialize the video processor with the filter. val processor = FilterVideoProcessor (eglBase, bgFilter) // // Set the video processor on the meeting builder. val meeting = RealtimeKitMeetingBuilder . setVideoProcessor (eglBase, processor) . build (activity)

Advanced configuration

You can also create your own custom filters to apply effects, filters, or analytics directly to a live video stream. Our VideoProcessor APIs provide flexible and powerful ways to manipulate video frames.

Types of Video Processors

We provide three types of video processors:

NoDropVideoProcessor : Allows custom video processing without dropping frames.

: Allows custom video processing without dropping frames. ChainVideoProcessor : Chains multiple frame processors together, useful for applying multiple effects or filters to a video stream.

: Chains multiple frame processors together, useful for applying multiple effects or filters to a video stream. FilterVideoProcessor: Simpler and more efficient way to apply a single effect or filter to a video stream.

Nonetheless, you can also create your own custom video processors by implementing the VideoProcessor interface directly:

Kotlin import realtimekit.org.webrtc.VideoFrame import realtimekit.org.webrtc.VideoProcessor import realtimekit.org.webrtc.VideoSink class CustomVideoProcessor : VideoProcessor { override fun onCapturerStarted (started: Boolean ) {} override fun onCapturerStopped () {} override fun onFrameCaptured (frame: VideoFrame ?) {} override fun setSink (sink: VideoSink ?) {} }

Usage example

Once you have created and configured your VideoProcessor , pass it to the RealtimeKitMeetingBuilder object. This will process video frames captured by the camera before they are sent to other participants or rendered locally: