Video Effects
Add video background effects and blur to participant video feeds in your RealtimeKit meetings using the Core SDK.
Disable the default per frame rendering of video middleware to improve speed and quality by letting this middleware control it on its own:
Create a video background transformer object:
The
videoBackgroundTransformer exposes two types of middlewares:
Use
createStaticBackgroundVideoMiddleware to set an image as the background:
Use
createBackgroundBlurVideoMiddleware to blur the background. Pass
blurStrength (0-100) as a parameter (50% by default):
Check browser support before initializing:
For better, sharper results, pass a custom segmentation configuration:
You can add the pre-packaged filters to your project by adding the following dependency to your
build.gradle file:
This package currently exposes
VirtualBackgroundVideoFilter which can be used with
FilterVideoProcessor:
You can also create your own custom filters to apply effects, filters, or analytics directly to a live video stream. Our VideoProcessor APIs provide flexible and powerful ways to manipulate video frames.
We provide three types of video processors:
- NoDropVideoProcessor: Allows custom video processing without dropping frames.
- ChainVideoProcessor: Chains multiple frame processors together, useful for applying multiple effects or filters to a video stream.
- FilterVideoProcessor: Simpler and more efficient way to apply a single effect or filter to a video stream.
Nonetheless, you can also create your own custom video processors by implementing the
VideoProcessor interface directly:
Once you have created and configured your
VideoProcessor, pass it to the
RealtimeKitMeetingBuilder object. This will process video frames captured by the camera before they are sent to other participants or rendered locally:
