Quickstart
To integrate RealtimeKit in your application, you must have a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Follow the Create API token guide to create a new token via the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
- When configuring permissions, ensure that Realtime / Realtime Admin permissions are selected.
- Configure any additional access policies and restrictions as needed for your use case.
Optional: Alternatively, create tokens programmatically via the API. Please ensure your access policy includes the Realtime permission.
Select a framework based on the platform you are building for.
Please install the following dependancies into your project repository:
Optional: You can also build on top of our ready-made template:
Please install the following dependencies into your project repository:
Optional: You can also build on top of our ready-made template:
You can create an application from the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗, by clicking on Create App.
Optional: You can also use our API reference for creating an application:
Note: We recommend creating different apps for staging and production environments.
Use our Meetings API to create a meeting. We will use the ID from the response in subsequent steps.
Presets define what permissions a user should have. Learn more in the Concepts guide. You can create new presets using the Presets API or via the RealtimeKit dashboard ↗ ↗.
Note: Skip this step if you created the app in the dashboard—default presets are already set up for you.
Note: Presets can be reused across multiple meetings. Define a role (for example, admin or viewer) once and apply it to participants in any number of meetings.
A participant is added to a meeting using the
Meeting ID created above and selecting a
Preset Name from the available options.
The response includes an
authToken which the Client SDK uses to add this participant to the meeting room.
Learn more about creating participants in the API reference.
You can now add the RealtimeKit Client SDK to your application.
Inside your react application, add the following code:
Replace
<auth-token> with the authToken obtained from the previous step.
Run the application and navigate to the meeting page to see the RealtimeKit Client SDK in action.
Optional: If you are using our ready-made template, run the following command to start the application:
Open the app in your browser. To join the meeting, append your auth token to the preview URL:
Inside your html application, add the following code:
Replace
<auth-token> with the authToken obtained from the previous step.
Run the application and navigate to the meeting page to see the RealtimeKit Client SDK in action.
Optional: If you are using our ready-made template, run the following command to start the application:
Open the app in your browser. To join the meeting, append your auth token to the preview URL:
Load the RTKComponentsModule into your app module. This is typically the app.module.ts file. This allows you to use the UI components in your component HTML files.
Optional: If you are using TypeScript, set allowSyntheticDefaultImports as true in your tsconfig.json.
Load the RtkMeeting component to your template file (component.html).
Initialise the Meeting
Replace
<auth-token> with the authToken obtained from the previous step.
Run the application and navigate to the meeting page to see the RealtimeKit Client SDK in action.
Optional: If you are using our ready-made template, run the following command to start the application:
Open the app in your browser. To join the meeting, append your auth token to the preview URL:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-