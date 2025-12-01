Quickstart

Prerequisites

To integrate RealtimeKit in your application, you must have a Cloudflare account ↗.

Follow the Create API token guide to create a new token via the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . When configuring permissions, ensure that Realtime / Realtime Admin permissions are selected. Configure any additional access policies and restrictions as needed for your use case.

Optional: Alternatively, create tokens programmatically via the API. Please ensure your access policy includes the Realtime permission.

Installation

Select a framework based on the platform you are building for.

Please install the following dependencies into your project repository: Terminal window npm i @cloudflare/realtimekit-angular @cloudflare/realtimekit-angular-ui Optional: You can also build on top of our ready-made template: Terminal window git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/realtimekit-web-examples.git cd realtimekit-web-examples/angular-examples/examples/default-meeting-ui

Create a RealtimeKit App

You can create an application from the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗, by clicking on Create App.

Optional: You can also use our API reference for creating an application:

Terminal window curl --location 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/realtime/kit/apps' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <api_token>' \ --data '{"name": "My First Cloudflare RealtimeKit app"}'

Note: We recommend creating different apps for staging and production environments.

Create a Meeting

Use our Meetings API to create a meeting. We will use the ID from the response in subsequent steps.

Terminal window curl --location 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/realtime/kit/<app_id>/meetings' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <api_token>' \ --data '{"title": "My First Cloudflare RealtimeKit meeting"}'

Add Participants

Create a Preset

Presets define what permissions a user should have. Learn more in the Concepts guide. You can create new presets using the Presets API or via the RealtimeKit dashboard ↗ ↗.

Note: Skip this step if you created the app in the dashboard—default presets are already set up for you.

Note: Presets can be reused across multiple meetings. Define a role (for example, admin or viewer) once and apply it to participants in any number of meetings.

Create a Participant

A participant is added to a meeting using the Meeting ID created above and selecting a Preset Name from the available options.

The response includes an authToken which the Client SDK uses to add this participant to the meeting room.

Terminal window curl --location 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/realtime/kit/<app_id>/meetings/<meeting_id>/participants' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <api_token>' \ --data '{ "name": "Mary Sue", "preset_name": "<preset_name>", "custom_participant_id": "<uuid_of_the_user_in_your_system>" }'

Learn more about creating participants in the API reference.

Frontend Integration

You can now add the RealtimeKit Client SDK to your application.

Inside your react application, add the following code: TypeScript import { useEffect } from "react" ; import { useRealtimeKitClient , useRealtimeKitMeeting , RealtimeKitProvider , } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; import { RtkMeeting } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui" ; export default function App () { const [ meeting , initMeeting ] = useRealtimeKitClient () ; useEffect ( () => { initMeeting ( { authToken : '<auth-token>' } ) ; }, []) ; return ( < RealtimeKitProvider value = { meeting } > < MyMeetingUI /> </ RealtimeKitProvider > ) ; } export default function MyMeetingUI () { const { meeting } = useRealtimeKitMeeting () ; return ( < RtkMeeting mode = "fill" meeting = { meeting } showSetupScreen = { true } /> ) ; } Replace <auth-token> with the authToken obtained from the previous step. Run the application and navigate to the meeting page to see the RealtimeKit Client SDK in action. Terminal window npm run dev Optional: If you are using our ready-made template, run the following command to start the application: Terminal window npm i -g vite && npm run dev Open the app in your browser. To join the meeting, append your auth token to the preview URL: Terminal window http://localhost:5173?authToken =<auth_token>

Inside your html application, add the following code: <! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" /> < meta http-equiv = "X-UA-Compatible" content = "IE=edge" /> < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" /> < title > Default Meeting UI | RealtimeKit </ title > <!-- Import helper to load UI Kit components --> < script type = "module" > import { defineCustomElements } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui@latest/loader/index.es2017.js' ; defineCustomElements () ; </ script > <!-- Import RealtimeKit Core via CDN --> < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/browser.js" ></ script > </ head > < body > < rtk-meeting id = "my-meeting" show-setup-screen = "true" /> < script > const searchParams = new URL ( window . location . href ) . searchParams ; const authToken = searchParams . get ( 'authToken' ) ; if ( ! authToken ) { alert ( "An authToken wasn't passed, please pass an authToken in the URL query to join a meeting." ) ; } // Initialize a meeting RealtimeKitClient . init ( { authToken , } ) . then ( ( meeting ) => { document . getElementById ( 'my-meeting' ) . meeting = meeting ; } ) ; </ script > </ body > </ html > Replace <auth-token> with the authToken obtained from the previous step. Run the application and navigate to the meeting page to see the RealtimeKit Client SDK in action. Terminal window npm run dev Optional: If you are using our ready-made template, run the following command to start the application: Terminal window npm i -g vite && npm run dev Open the app in your browser. To join the meeting, append your auth token to the preview URL: Terminal window http://localhost:5173?authToken =<auth_token>