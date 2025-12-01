 Skip to content
UI Kit Addons

A collection of UI Kit addons that extend RealtimeKit's prebuilt UI Kit capabilities with additional interactive components and controls for enhanced meeting experiences.

Available Addons

The UI Kit addons library provides the following categories of components:

Host Controls

Host controls allow meeting hosts to manage participant permissions:

  • Camera Host Control - Control participant camera permissions
  • Mic Host Control - Control participant microphone permissions
  • Chat Host Control - Control participant chat permissions

Reactions

Interactive engagement features for participants:

  • Hand Raise - Allow participants to raise their hand to signal they want to speak
  • Reactions Manager - Display emoji reactions during meetings

Participant Tile

Customize the participant tile interface:

  • Participant Tile Menu - Add custom menu options to participant tiles

Participant Tab Actions

Add custom actions to the participants tab:

  • Participant Menu Item - Add custom menu items to participant actions
  • Participants Tab Action - Add custom action buttons to the participants tab
  • Participants Tab Toggle - Add custom toggle controls to the participants tab

Video Background

Apply visual effects to participant video:

  • Video Background - Apply blur or virtual backgrounds to video streams

Control Bar

Customize the meeting control bar:

  • Custom Control Bar Button - Add custom buttons to the control bar

Installation

Terminal window
npm i @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons

Usage

Add the UI Kit library to your HTML:

<script type="module">
  import { defineCustomElements } from "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui@latest/loader/index.es2017.js";
  defineCustomElements();
</script>

Place the rtk-meeting component in your HTML file:

<body>
  <rtk-meeting></rtk-meeting>
</body>

Initialize the meeting and configure addons in your script:

<script type="module">
import RealtimeKitClient from "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/index.es.js";
import { registerAddons } from "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui@latest/dist/index.es.js";


// Import addons
import CameraHostControl from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/camera-host-control/index.js';
import MicHostControl from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/mic-host-control/index.js';
import ChatHostControl from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/chat-host-control/index.js';
import HandRaise from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/hand-raise/index.js';
import ReactionsManagerAddon from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/reactions-manager/index.js';
import ParticipantTileMenu from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/participant-tile-menu/index.js';
import ParticipantMenuItem from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/participant-menu-item/index.js';
import ParticipantsTabAction from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/participants-tab-action/index.js';
import ParticipantsTabToggle from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/participants-tab-toggle/index.js';
import RealtimeKitVideoBackground from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/video-background/index.js';
import CustomControlbarButton from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/custom-controlbar-button/index.js';


// Initialize meeting
const meeting = await RealtimeKitClient.init({
  authToken: "<participant_auth_token>",
});


// Initialize addons
// Host controls
const cameraHostControl = await CameraHostControl.init({
  meeting,
  hostPresets: ['webinar_presenter'],
  targetPresets: ['webinar_viewer'],
  addActionInParticipantMenu: true,
});


const micHostControl = await MicHostControl.init({
  meeting,
  hostPresets: ['webinar_presenter'],
  targetPresets: ['webinar_viewer'],
  addActionInParticipantMenu: true,
});


const chatHostControl = await ChatHostControl.init({
  meeting,
  hostPresets: ['webinar_presenter'],
  targetPresets: ['webinar_viewer'],
  addActionInParticipantMenu: true,
});


// Reactions
const handRaise = await HandRaise.init({
  meeting,
  canRaiseHand: true,
  canManageRaisedHand: true,
  handRaiseIcon: '<svg fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 20 20" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M4 12.02c0 1.06.2 2.1.6 3.08l.6 1.42c.22.55.64 1.01 1.17 1.29.27.14.56.21.86.21h2.55c.77 0 1.49-.41 1.87-1.08.5-.87 1.02-1.7 1.72-2.43l1.32-1.39c.44-.46.97-.84 1.49-1.23l.59-.45a.6.6 0 0 0 .23-.47c0-.75-.54-1.57-1.22-1.79a3.34 3.34 0 0 0-2.78.29V4.5a1.5 1.5 0 0 0-2.05-1.4 1.5 1.5 0 0 0-2.9 0A1.5 1.5 0 0 0 6 4.5v.09A1.5 1.5 0 0 0 4 6v6.02ZM8 4.5v4a.5.5 0 0 0 1 0v-5a.5.5 0 0 1 1 0v5a.5.5 0 0 0 1 0v-4a.5.5 0 0 1 1 0v6a.5.5 0 0 0 .85.37h.01c.22-.22.44-.44.72-.58.7-.35 2.22-.57 2.4.5l-.53.4c-.52.4-1.04.78-1.48 1.24l-1.33 1.38c-.75.79-1.31 1.7-1.85 2.63-.21.36-.6.58-1.01.58H7.23a.87.87 0 0 1-.4-.1 1.55 1.55 0 0 1-.71-.78l-.59-1.42a7.09 7.09 0 0 1-.53-2.7V6a.5.5 0 0 1 1 0v3.5a.5.5 0 0 0 1 0v-5a.5.5 0 0 1 1 0Z" fill="#ff0000"></path></svg>'
});


const CUSTOM_REACTIONS = [
  { emoji: "🔥", label: "fire" },
  { emoji: "😢", label: "sad" },
  { emoji: '👍', label: 'thumbs up' },
  { emoji: '👎', label: 'thumbs down' },
  { emoji: '❤️', label: 'heart' },
  { emoji: '😂', label: 'laugh' },
  { emoji: '👏', label: 'clap' },
  { emoji: '🎉', label: 'celebrate' },
];


const reactionsAddon = await ReactionsManagerAddon.init({
  meeting,
  reactions: CUSTOM_REACTIONS,
  canSendReactions: true,
});


// Participant Tile
const participantTileMenu = new ParticipantTileMenu([{
  label: "Custom Toggle",
  onClick: (participantId) => {
    console.log('Clicked on custom toggle for ', participantId);
  }
}], 'top-right');


// Participant Tab Actions
const rightTickSVG = "<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='24' height='24'><path d='M4 12l6 6 10-14' fill='none' stroke='currentColor' stroke-width='3' stroke-linecap='round' stroke-linejoin='round'/></svg>";


const participantMenuItem = new ParticipantMenuItem({
  label: "Custom Menu Item",
  icon: rightTickSVG,
  styles: "rtk-icon { color: green !important; }",
  onClick: () => {
    alert('Participant Menu Item clicked');
  }
});


const participantsTabAction = new ParticipantsTabAction({
  onClick: () => {
    alert("Clicked!");
  },
  label: "Click me",
  position: "start"
});


const participantsTabToggle = new ParticipantsTabToggle({
  onEnabled: () => {
    alert('toggled true!');
  },
  onDisabled: () => {
    alert('toggled false!');
  },
  label: 'Click me',
  initialValue: () => true,
  position: 'start',
});


// Video Background (Effects)
const videoBackground = await RealtimeKitVideoBackground.init({
  modes: ["blur", "virtual", "random"],
  blurStrength: 30, // 0 - 100 for opacity
  meeting,
  images: [
    "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1487088678257-3a541e6e3922?q=80&w=2874&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3",
    "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1496715976403-7e36dc43f17b?q=80&w=2848&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3",
    "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1600431521340-491eca880813?q=80&w=2938&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3"
  ],
  randomCount: 10,
  onVideoBackgroundUpdate: ({backgroundMode, backgroundURL}) => {
    console.log('videoBackgroundUpdated => ', {backgroundMode, backgroundURL});
  },
});


// Control Bar
const customControlBarButton = new CustomControlbarButton({
  position: 'left',
  icon: '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none"><path d="M12 17.75a1.25 1.25 0 1 1 0 2.5a1.25 1.25 0 0 1 0-2.5zM12 14c0-2.5 4-2.5 4-6a4 4 0 1 0-8 0" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" /></svg>',
  label: 'Click Me!',
  onClick: () => alert('Custom Control Bar Button Clicked'),
});


// Register addons
const newConfig = registerAddons([
  cameraHostControl,
  micHostControl,
  chatHostControl,
  handRaise,
  reactionsAddon,
  participantTileMenu,
  participantMenuItem,
  participantsTabAction,
  participantsTabToggle,
  videoBackground,
  customControlBarButton
], meeting);


// Apply config to meeting component
document.querySelector("rtk-meeting").showSetupScreen = true;
document.querySelector("rtk-meeting").meeting = meeting;
document.querySelector("rtk-meeting").config = newConfig;
</script>

Programmatic Control

Some addons support programmatic control for dynamic changes during a meeting.

Video Background

You can apply, replace, or remove video backgrounds programmatically:

TypeScript
// Apply a virtual background
await videoBackground.applyVirtualBackground('https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1600431521340-491eca880813?q=80&w=2938&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3');


// Apply a blur background
await videoBackground.applyBlurBackground();


// Remove background (return to normal video)
await videoBackground.removeBackground();