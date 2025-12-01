UI Kit Addons
A collection of UI Kit addons that extend RealtimeKit's prebuilt UI Kit capabilities with additional interactive components and controls for enhanced meeting experiences.
The UI Kit addons library provides the following categories of components:
Host controls allow meeting hosts to manage participant permissions:
- Camera Host Control - Control participant camera permissions
- Mic Host Control - Control participant microphone permissions
- Chat Host Control - Control participant chat permissions
Interactive engagement features for participants:
- Hand Raise - Allow participants to raise their hand to signal they want to speak
- Reactions Manager - Display emoji reactions during meetings
Customize the participant tile interface:
- Participant Tile Menu - Add custom menu options to participant tiles
Add custom actions to the participants tab:
- Participant Menu Item - Add custom menu items to participant actions
- Participants Tab Action - Add custom action buttons to the participants tab
- Participants Tab Toggle - Add custom toggle controls to the participants tab
Apply visual effects to participant video:
- Video Background - Apply blur or virtual backgrounds to video streams
Customize the meeting control bar:
- Custom Control Bar Button - Add custom buttons to the control bar
Add the UI Kit library to your HTML:
Place the
rtk-meeting component in your HTML file:
Initialize the meeting and configure addons in your script:
Some addons support programmatic control for dynamic changes during a meeting.
You can apply, replace, or remove video backgrounds programmatically:
The UI Kit addons library provides the following categories of components:
Host controls allow meeting hosts to manage participant permissions:
- Camera Host Control - Control participant camera permissions
- Mic Host Control - Control participant microphone permissions
- Chat Host Control - Control participant chat permissions
Interactive engagement features for participants:
- Hand Raise - Allow participants to raise their hand to signal they want to speak
- Reactions Manager - Display emoji reactions during meetings
Customize the participant tile interface:
- Participant Tile Menu - Add custom menu options to participant tiles
Add custom actions to the participants tab:
- Participant Menu Item - Add custom menu items to participant actions
- Participants Tab Action - Add custom action buttons to the participants tab
- Participants Tab Toggle - Add custom toggle controls to the participants tab
Apply visual effects to participant video:
- Video Background - Apply blur or virtual backgrounds to video streams
Customize the meeting control bar:
- Custom Control Bar Button - Add custom buttons to the control bar
Some addons support programmatic control for dynamic changes during a meeting.
You can apply, replace, or remove video backgrounds programmatically:
The UI Kit addons library provides the following categories of components:
Host controls allow meeting hosts to manage participant permissions:
- Camera Host Control - Control participant camera permissions
- Mic Host Control - Control participant microphone permissions
- Chat Host Control - Control participant chat permissions
Interactive engagement features for participants:
- Hand Raise - Allow participants to raise their hand to signal they want to speak
- Reactions Manager - Display emoji reactions during meetings
Customize the participant tile interface:
- Participant Tile Menu - Add custom menu options to participant tiles
Add custom actions to the participants tab:
- Participant Menu Item - Add custom menu items to participant actions
- Participants Tab Action - Add custom action buttons to the participants tab
- Participants Tab Toggle - Add custom toggle controls to the participants tab
Apply visual effects to participant video:
- Video Background - Apply blur or virtual backgrounds to video streams
Customize the meeting control bar:
- Custom Control Bar Button - Add custom buttons to the control bar
In your component template, add the meeting component:
In your component TypeScript file:
Some addons support programmatic control for dynamic changes during a meeting.
You can apply, replace, or remove video backgrounds programmatically:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-