A collection of UI Kit addons that extend RealtimeKit's prebuilt UI Kit capabilities with additional interactive components and controls for enhanced meeting experiences.

Available Addons The UI Kit addons library provides the following categories of components: Host Controls Host controls allow meeting hosts to manage participant permissions: Camera Host Control - Control participant camera permissions

- Control participant camera permissions Mic Host Control - Control participant microphone permissions

- Control participant microphone permissions Chat Host Control - Control participant chat permissions Reactions Interactive engagement features for participants: Hand Raise - Allow participants to raise their hand to signal they want to speak

- Allow participants to raise their hand to signal they want to speak Reactions Manager - Display emoji reactions during meetings Participant Tile Customize the participant tile interface: Participant Tile Menu - Add custom menu options to participant tiles Participant Tab Actions Add custom actions to the participants tab: Participant Menu Item - Add custom menu items to participant actions

- Add custom menu items to participant actions Participants Tab Action - Add custom action buttons to the participants tab

- Add custom action buttons to the participants tab Participants Tab Toggle - Add custom toggle controls to the participants tab Video Background Apply visual effects to participant video: Video Background - Apply blur or virtual backgrounds to video streams Control Bar Customize the meeting control bar: Custom Control Bar Button - Add custom buttons to the control bar Installation npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons Terminal window yarn add @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons Terminal window pnpm add @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons Usage Add the UI Kit library to your HTML: < script type = "module" > import { defineCustomElements } from "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui@latest/loader/index.es2017.js" ; defineCustomElements () ; </ script > Place the rtk-meeting component in your HTML file: < body > < rtk-meeting ></ rtk-meeting > </ body > Initialize the meeting and configure addons in your script: < script type = "module" > import RealtimeKitClient from "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/index.es.js" ; import { registerAddons } from "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui@latest/dist/index.es.js" ; // Import addons import CameraHostControl from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/camera-host-control/index.js' ; import MicHostControl from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/mic-host-control/index.js' ; import ChatHostControl from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/chat-host-control/index.js' ; import HandRaise from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/hand-raise/index.js' ; import ReactionsManagerAddon from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/reactions-manager/index.js' ; import ParticipantTileMenu from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/participant-tile-menu/index.js' ; import ParticipantMenuItem from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/participant-menu-item/index.js' ; import ParticipantsTabAction from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/participants-tab-action/index.js' ; import ParticipantsTabToggle from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/participants-tab-toggle/index.js' ; import RealtimeKitVideoBackground from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/video-background/index.js' ; import CustomControlbarButton from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons@latest/custom-controlbar-button/index.js' ; // Initialize meeting const meeting = await RealtimeKitClient . init ( { authToken : "<participant_auth_token>" , } ) ; // Initialize addons // Host controls const cameraHostControl = await CameraHostControl . init ( { meeting , hostPresets : [ 'webinar_presenter' ] , targetPresets : [ 'webinar_viewer' ] , addActionInParticipantMenu : true , } ) ; const micHostControl = await MicHostControl . init ( { meeting , hostPresets : [ 'webinar_presenter' ] , targetPresets : [ 'webinar_viewer' ] , addActionInParticipantMenu : true , } ) ; const chatHostControl = await ChatHostControl . init ( { meeting , hostPresets : [ 'webinar_presenter' ] , targetPresets : [ 'webinar_viewer' ] , addActionInParticipantMenu : true , } ) ; // Reactions const handRaise = await HandRaise . init ( { meeting , canRaiseHand : true , canManageRaisedHand : true , handRaiseIcon : '<svg fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 20 20" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M4 12.02c0 1.06.2 2.1.6 3.08l.6 1.42c.22.55.64 1.01 1.17 1.29.27.14.56.21.86.21h2.55c.77 0 1.49-.41 1.87-1.08.5-.87 1.02-1.7 1.72-2.43l1.32-1.39c.44-.46.97-.84 1.49-1.23l.59-.45a.6.6 0 0 0 .23-.47c0-.75-.54-1.57-1.22-1.79a3.34 3.34 0 0 0-2.78.29V4.5a1.5 1.5 0 0 0-2.05-1.4 1.5 1.5 0 0 0-2.9 0A1.5 1.5 0 0 0 6 4.5v.09A1.5 1.5 0 0 0 4 6v6.02ZM8 4.5v4a.5.5 0 0 0 1 0v-5a.5.5 0 0 1 1 0v5a.5.5 0 0 0 1 0v-4a.5.5 0 0 1 1 0v6a.5.5 0 0 0 .85.37h.01c.22-.22.44-.44.72-.58.7-.35 2.22-.57 2.4.5l-.53.4c-.52.4-1.04.78-1.48 1.24l-1.33 1.38c-.75.79-1.31 1.7-1.85 2.63-.21.36-.6.58-1.01.58H7.23a.87.87 0 0 1-.4-.1 1.55 1.55 0 0 1-.71-.78l-.59-1.42a7.09 7.09 0 0 1-.53-2.7V6a.5.5 0 0 1 1 0v3.5a.5.5 0 0 0 1 0v-5a.5.5 0 0 1 1 0Z" fill="#ff0000"></path></svg>' } ) ; const CUSTOM_REACTIONS = [ { emoji : "🔥" , label : "fire" }, { emoji : "😢" , label : "sad" }, { emoji : '👍' , label : 'thumbs up' }, { emoji : '👎' , label : 'thumbs down' }, { emoji : '❤️' , label : 'heart' }, { emoji : '😂' , label : 'laugh' }, { emoji : '👏' , label : 'clap' }, { emoji : '🎉' , label : 'celebrate' }, ] ; const reactionsAddon = await ReactionsManagerAddon . init ( { meeting , reactions : CUSTOM_REACTIONS , canSendReactions : true , } ) ; // Participant Tile const participantTileMenu = new ParticipantTileMenu ([ { label : "Custom Toggle" , onClick : ( participantId ) => { console . log ( 'Clicked on custom toggle for ' , participantId ) ; } } ] , 'top-right' ) ; // Participant Tab Actions const rightTickSVG = "<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='24' height='24'><path d='M4 12l6 6 10-14' fill='none' stroke='currentColor' stroke-width='3' stroke-linecap='round' stroke-linejoin='round'/></svg>" ; const participantMenuItem = new ParticipantMenuItem ( { label : "Custom Menu Item" , icon : rightTickSVG , styles : "rtk-icon { color: green !important; }" , onClick : () => { alert ( 'Participant Menu Item clicked' ) ; } } ) ; const participantsTabAction = new ParticipantsTabAction ( { onClick : () => { alert ( "Clicked!" ) ; }, label : "Click me" , position : "start" } ) ; const participantsTabToggle = new ParticipantsTabToggle ( { onEnabled : () => { alert ( 'toggled true!' ) ; }, onDisabled : () => { alert ( 'toggled false!' ) ; }, label : 'Click me' , initialValue : () => true , position : 'start' , } ) ; // Video Background (Effects) const videoBackground = await RealtimeKitVideoBackground . init ( { modes : [ "blur" , "virtual" , "random" ] , blurStrength : 30 , // 0 - 100 for opacity meeting , images : [ "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1487088678257-3a541e6e3922?q=80&w=2874&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3" , "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1496715976403-7e36dc43f17b?q=80&w=2848&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3" , "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1600431521340-491eca880813?q=80&w=2938&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3" ] , randomCount : 10 , onVideoBackgroundUpdate : ({ backgroundMode , backgroundURL }) => { console . log ( 'videoBackgroundUpdated => ' , { backgroundMode , backgroundURL } ) ; }, } ) ; // Control Bar const customControlBarButton = new CustomControlbarButton ( { position : 'left' , icon : '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none"><path d="M12 17.75a1.25 1.25 0 1 1 0 2.5a1.25 1.25 0 0 1 0-2.5zM12 14c0-2.5 4-2.5 4-6a4 4 0 1 0-8 0" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" /></svg>' , label : 'Click Me!' , onClick : () => alert ( 'Custom Control Bar Button Clicked' ) , } ) ; // Register addons const newConfig = registerAddons ([ cameraHostControl , micHostControl , chatHostControl , handRaise , reactionsAddon , participantTileMenu , participantMenuItem , participantsTabAction , participantsTabToggle , videoBackground , customControlBarButton ] , meeting ) ; // Apply config to meeting component document . querySelector ( "rtk-meeting" ) . showSetupScreen = true ; document . querySelector ( "rtk-meeting" ) . meeting = meeting ; document . querySelector ( "rtk-meeting" ) . config = newConfig ; </ script > Note If you are using rtk-ui-provider instead of the rtk-meeting , pass the meeting and config objects to the provider: < rtk-ui-provider id = "provider" meeting = {meeting} config = {newConfig} > <!-- Your custom UI components here --> </ rtk-ui-provider > Programmatic Control Some addons support programmatic control for dynamic changes during a meeting. Video Background You can apply, replace, or remove video backgrounds programmatically: TypeScript // Apply a virtual background await videoBackground . applyVirtualBackground ( 'https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1600431521340-491eca880813?q=80&w=2938&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3' ) ; // Apply a blur background await videoBackground . applyBlurBackground () ; // Remove background (return to normal video) await videoBackground . removeBackground () ;

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons Terminal window yarn add @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons Terminal window pnpm add @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons Usage import { useState , useEffect } from "react" ; import { RealtimeKitProvider , useRealtimeKitClient , } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; import { RtkMeeting } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui" ; import { registerAddons , defaultConfig } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui" ; // Import addons import CameraHostControl from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons/camera-host-control' ; import MicHostControl from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons/mic-host-control' ; import ChatHostControl from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons/chat-host-control' ; import HandRaise from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons/hand-raise' ; import ReactionsManagerAddon from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons/reactions-manager' ; import ParticipantTileMenu from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons/participant-tile-menu" ; import ParticipantMenuItem from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons/participant-menu-item' ; import ParticipantsTabAction from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons/participants-tab-action" ; import ParticipantsTabToggle from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons/participants-tab-toggle" ; import RealtimeKitVideoBackground from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons/video-background' ; import CustomControlbarButton from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons/custom-controlbar-button' ; function App () { const [ meeting , initMeeting ] = useRealtimeKitClient () ; const [ authToken , setAuthToken ] = useState ( "<participant_auth_token>" ) ; const [ config , setConfig ] = useState ( defaultConfig ) ; useEffect ( () => { if ( authToken ) { initMeeting ( { authToken : authToken , } ) ; } }, [ authToken ]) ; useEffect ( () => { const initializeAddons = async () => { if ( ! meeting ) return ; // Initialize addons const cameraHostControl = await CameraHostControl . init ( { meeting , hostPresets : [ 'webinar_presenter' ] , targetPresets : [ 'webinar_viewer' ] , addActionInParticipantMenu : true , } ) ; const micHostControl = await MicHostControl . init ( { meeting , hostPresets : [ 'webinar_presenter' ] , targetPresets : [ 'webinar_viewer' ] , addActionInParticipantMenu : true , } ) ; const chatHostControl = await ChatHostControl . init ( { meeting , hostPresets : [ 'webinar_presenter' ] , targetPresets : [ 'webinar_viewer' ] , addActionInParticipantMenu : true , } ) ; const handRaise = await HandRaise . init ( { meeting , canRaiseHand : true , canManageRaisedHand : true , handRaiseIcon : '<svg fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 20 20" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M4 12.02c0 1.06.2 2.1.6 3.08l.6 1.42c.22.55.64 1.01 1.17 1.29.27.14.56.21.86.21h2.55c.77 0 1.49-.41 1.87-1.08.5-.87 1.02-1.7 1.72-2.43l1.32-1.39c.44-.46.97-.84 1.49-1.23l.59-.45a.6.6 0 0 0 .23-.47c0-.75-.54-1.57-1.22-1.79a3.34 3.34 0 0 0-2.78.29V4.5a1.5 1.5 0 0 0-2.05-1.4 1.5 1.5 0 0 0-2.9 0A1.5 1.5 0 0 0 6 4.5v.09A1.5 1.5 0 0 0 4 6v6.02ZM8 4.5v4a.5.5 0 0 0 1 0v-5a.5.5 0 0 1 1 0v5a.5.5 0 0 0 1 0v-4a.5.5 0 0 1 1 0v6a.5.5 0 0 0 .85.37h.01c.22-.22.44-.44.72-.58.7-.35 2.22-.57 2.4.5l-.53.4c-.52.4-1.04.78-1.48 1.24l-1.33 1.38c-.75.79-1.31 1.7-1.85 2.63-.21.36-.6.58-1.01.58H7.23a.87.87 0 0 1-.4-.1 1.55 1.55 0 0 1-.71-.78l-.59-1.42a7.09 7.09 0 0 1-.53-2.7V6a.5.5 0 0 1 1 0v3.5a.5.5 0 0 0 1 0v-5a.5.5 0 0 1 1 0Z" fill="#ff0000"></path></svg>' } ) ; const CUSTOM_REACTIONS = [ { emoji : "🔥" , label : "fire" }, { emoji : "😢" , label : "sad" }, { emoji : '👍' , label : 'thumbs up' }, { emoji : '👎' , label : 'thumbs down' }, { emoji : '❤️' , label : 'heart' }, { emoji : '😂' , label : 'laugh' }, { emoji : '👏' , label : 'clap' }, { emoji : '🎉' , label : 'celebrate' }, ] ; const reactionsAddon = await ReactionsManagerAddon . init ( { meeting , reactions : CUSTOM_REACTIONS , canSendReactions : true , } ) ; const participantTileMenu = new ParticipantTileMenu ([ { label : "Custom Toggle" , onClick : ( participantId ) => { console . log ( 'Clicked on custom toggle for ' , participantId ) ; } } ] , 'top-right' ) ; const rightTickSVG = "<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='24' height='24'><path d='M4 12l6 6 10-14' fill='none' stroke='currentColor' stroke-width='3' stroke-linecap='round' stroke-linejoin='round'/></svg>" ; const participantMenuItem = new ParticipantMenuItem ( { label : "Custom Menu Item" , icon : rightTickSVG , styles : "rtk-icon { color: green !important; }" , onClick : () => { alert ( 'Participant Menu Item clicked' ) ; } } ) ; const participantsTabAction = new ParticipantsTabAction ( { onClick : () => { alert ( "Clicked!" ) ; }, label : "Click me" , position : "start" } ) ; const participantsTabToggle = new ParticipantsTabToggle ( { onEnabled : () => { alert ( 'toggled true!' ) ; }, onDisabled : () => { alert ( 'toggled false!' ) ; }, label : 'Click me' , initialValue : () => true , position : 'start' , } ) ; const videoBackground = await RealtimeKitVideoBackground . init ( { modes : [ "blur" , "virtual" , "random" ] , blurStrength : 30 , meeting , images : [ "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1487088678257-3a541e6e3922?q=80&w=2874&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3" , "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1496715976403-7e36dc43f17b?q=80&w=2848&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3" , "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1600431521340-491eca880813?q=80&w=2938&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3" ] , randomCount : 10 , onVideoBackgroundUpdate : ({ backgroundMode , backgroundURL }) => { console . log ( 'videoBackgroundUpdated => ' , { backgroundMode , backgroundURL } ) ; }, } ) ; const customControlBarButton = new CustomControlbarButton ( { position : 'left' , icon : '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none"><path d="M12 17.75a1.25 1.25 0 1 1 0 2.5a1.25 1.25 0 0 1 0-2.5zM12 14c0-2.5 4-2.5 4-6a4 4 0 1 0-8 0" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" /></svg>' , label : 'Click Me!' , onClick : () => alert ( 'Custom Control Bar Button Clicked' ) , } ) ; // Register addons const newConfig = registerAddons ([ cameraHostControl , micHostControl , chatHostControl , handRaise , reactionsAddon , participantTileMenu , participantMenuItem , participantsTabAction , participantsTabToggle , videoBackground , customControlBarButton ] , meeting ) ; setConfig ( newConfig ) ; }; initializeAddons () ; }, [ meeting ]) ; return ( < RealtimeKitProvider value = { meeting }> < RtkMeeting showSetupScreen = { true } meeting = { meeting } config = { config } /> </ RealtimeKitProvider > ) ; } Note If you are using RtkUiProvider instead of the RtkMeeting , pass the meeting and config objects to the provider: < RtkUiProvider meeting = { meeting } config = { config }> { /* Your custom UI components here */ } </ RtkUiProvider > Programmatic Control Some addons support programmatic control for dynamic changes during a meeting. 