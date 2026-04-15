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RtkTabSyncToggleButton

A toggle button for syncing plugin tabs.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
applyDesignTokensdesignTokens: RtkDesignTokensApply custom design tokens for theming

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.RtkTabSyncToggleButton
    android:id="@+id/rtk_tab_sync"
    android:layout_width="wrap_content"
    android:layout_height="wrap_content" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val tabSyncButton = findViewById<RtkTabSyncToggleButton>(R.id.rtk_tab_sync)
tabSyncButton.isActivated = true