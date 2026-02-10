 Skip to content
RtkParticipantSetup

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
configUIConfigcreateDefaultConfig()Config object
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
isPreviewboolean-Whether tile is used for preview
nameTagPosition| 'bottom-left' | 'bottom-right' | 'bottom-center' | 'top-left' | 'top-right' | 'top-center'-Position of name tag
participantPeer-Participant object
sizeSize-Size
statesStates-States object
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language
variant'solid' | 'gradient'-Variant

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkParticipantSetup } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkParticipantSetup />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkParticipantSetup } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkParticipantSetup
      isPreview={true}
      nameTagPosition={| 'bottom-left'
    | 'bottom-right'
    | 'bottom-center'
    | 'top-left'
    | 'top-right'
    | 'top-center'}
      participant={participant}
    />
  );
}