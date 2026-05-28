Track recording lets you record participant audio as separate WebM files instead of one composite meeting recording. Use it when you need speaker-level control over what you store, process, or review.

With track recording, you can record specific participant tracks by passing user_ids , which is useful for content-sensitive or regulated workflows where recording every participant is unnecessary. If you do not provide user_ids , RealtimeKit will record all participant audio tracks as separate WebM files by default.

To pass user_ids for specific participant track recording, use the following minimum SDK versions:

Web Core: @cloudflare/realtimekit version 1.4.0 or later

version or later Web UI Kit: @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui , @cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui , or @cloudflare/realtimekit-angular-ui version 1.1.2 or later

, , or version or later Android Core or iOS Core: version 2.0.0 or later

or later Android UI Kit or iOS UI Kit: version 1.1.0 or later

Track recording creates one file per recorded participant.

Note Track recording currently supports audio tracks only. Video track recording is in development.

Availability and limits

Track recording has the following requirements and limits:

Limit Description Active meeting The meeting must have an active live session. Media kind Only audio layers are recorded. Participant selection Pass up to 100 values in user_ids . Storage Files are uploaded to RealtimeKit's managed R2 bucket with zero-egress fees. File retention RealtimeKit bucket download URLs expire after seven days.

Start track recording

Record specific participants

To record separate audio tracks for specific participants, call POST /recordings/track with the meeting ID and the participant user_ids .

Terminal window curl --request POST \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/realtime/kit/<app_id>/recordings/track \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <api_token>' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "meeting_id": "97440c6a-140b-40a9-9499-b23fd7a3868a", "user_ids": ["user-123", "user-456"] }'

RealtimeKit records current and future participants whose user_id matches the allowlist. Participants whose user_id is not listed are not recorded.

Record all participants as separate tracks

Omit user_ids to record separate audio tracks for all participants in the live meeting. RealtimeKit creates one WebM file for each recorded participant.

Terminal window curl --request POST \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/realtime/kit/<app_id>/recordings/track \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <api_token>' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "meeting_id": "97440c6a-140b-40a9-9499-b23fd7a3868a" }'

The response includes a recording ID. Use this ID to stop or fetch the recording.

{ " success " : true , " data " : { " recording " : { " id " : "fff40c6a-140b-40a9-9499-b23fd7a3868a" , " meeting_id " : "97440c6a-140b-40a9-9499-b23fd7a3868a" , " status " : "INVOKED" , " type " : "TRACK" , " output_file_name " : "{{file_name_prefix}}_{{user_id}}_{{peer_id}}_{{stream_kind}}_{{media_kind}}_{{date_time}}.webm" } } }

Customize file names with prefixes

Use layers.default.file_name_prefix to prefix every generated track recording file.

{ " meeting_id " : "97440c6a-140b-40a9-9499-b23fd7a3868a" , " layers " : { " default " : { " media_kind " : "audio" , " file_name_prefix " : "speaker" } } }

If you omit layers , RealtimeKit uses default as the file name prefix.

Stop track recording

Use the recording update endpoint to stop a track recording.

Terminal window curl --request PUT \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/realtime/kit/<app_id>/recordings/<recording_id> \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <api_token>' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "action": "stop" }'

Track recording also stops when the meeting session ends.

After track recording stops, RealtimeKit uploads the per-participant WebM files and moves the recording to UPLOADED .

Download track files

Track recording uses the same recording status lifecycle as composite recording. To monitor status, refer to Monitor Recording Status.

When the recording reaches UPLOADED , fetch the recording details or listen for the recording.statusUpdate webhook. For track recordings, download_url contains per-participant WebM file URLs grouped by layer.

{ " download_url " : [ { " layer_name " : "default" , " download_urls " : { " speaker_user-123_peer-456_peer_audio_1760000000000.webm " : { " download_url " : "https://example.com/presigned-url" } } } ] }

File names use this format:

{{file_name_prefix}}_{{user_id}}_{{peer_id}}_{{stream_kind}}_{{media_kind}}_{{date_time}}.webm