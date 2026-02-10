 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

rtk-simple-grid

A grid component which renders only the participants in a simple grid.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
aspectRatiostring-Aspect Ratio of participant tile Format: width:height
configUIConfigcreateDefaultConfig()UI Config
gapnumber-Gap between participant tiles
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon Pack
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
participantsPeer[]-Participants
sizeSize-Size
statesStates-States object
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<!-- component.html -->
<rtk-simple-grid></rtk-simple-grid>

With Properties

<!-- component.html -->
<rtk-simple-grid
 aspectRatio="example"
 gap="42"
 [meeting]="meeting">
</rtk-simple-grid>