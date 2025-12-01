Set Audio Configurations
Recording audio requires configuring the codec and channel parameters to guarantee optimal quality and compatibility with your application's demands.
The codec determines the encoding format for the audio, and the channel specifies the number of audio channels for the recording.
You can modify the following
audio_config used for recording the audio:
Codec determines the audio encoding format for recording, with MP3 and AAC being the supported formats.
- AAC (default)
- MP3
Audio signal pathway within an audio file that carries a specific sound source. The following channels are supported:
- stereo (default)
- mono
You can modify the configs by specifying it in the
audio_config field in the Start Recording API, for example:
The audio file for your recording is generated only if you passed the
audio_config parameters in the Start Recording API.
When the recording is completed, you can use the
audio_download_url provided in the response body of the Fetch details of a recording API to download and export the audio file.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-