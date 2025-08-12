 Skip to content
2024-09-25

TURN service is generally available (GA)

Cloudflare Realtime TURN service is generally available and helps address common challenges with real-time communication. For more information, refer to the blog post or TURN documentation.

2024-04-04

Orange Meets availability

Orange Meets, Cloudflare's internal video conferencing app, is open source and available for use from Github.

2024-04-04

Cloudflare Realtime open beta

Cloudflare Realtime is in open beta and available from the Cloudflare Dashboard.

2022-09-27

Cloudflare Realtime closed beta

Cloudflare Realtime is available as a closed beta for users who request an invitation. Refer to the blog post for more information.