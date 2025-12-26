Design System
RealtimeKit's UI Kit provides all the necessary UI components to allow complete customization of all its UI Kit components. You can customize your brand colours, fonts, logo and more.
To get started with customizing the icons for your meetings, you need to first integrate RealtimeKit's Web SDK into your web application.
The
provideRtkDesignSystem() utility allows you to override the exisiting design system with your own custom design system.
UI Kit uses design tokens ↗ for it's design system.
Design tokens are the design related values which are used to maintain a design system, which provides flexibility in customizing the overall design of a system with values such as: typography, spacing, colors etc.
These design tokens are stored and shared among components with the help of CSS variables ↗.
You can tweak the font family used in your UI Kit components easily with this token. You can edit this value in two ways with the provideRtkDesignSystem utility.
Set either of these values in your design tokens.
- With fontFamily - Use a custom font family, you'll have to load the font manually.
- With googleFont - Use a google font, the font is loaded automatically.
CSS Variables are set in the format:
R G B.
Here are all the color tokens, along with their default values.
A set of commonly used
background shades are available by default with the
theme property.
Theme values are:
light,
dark,
darkest.
Edit color tokens like this. Only the colors you specify will be set.
The spacing scale is used for setting width, height, margins, paddings, positions etc. throughout the components.
- The default value for the spacing scale base is 4px.
- Rest of the values are calculated with this base, set to
--rtk-space-1.
- Current spacing scale ranges from 0 to 96.
Set the base of the spacing scale with
spacingBase property.
Border Width and Border Radius properties can also be customized with design tokens!
|Token Name
|Values
borderWidth
none,
thin,
fat
borderRadius
sharp,
rounded,
extra-rounded,
circular
