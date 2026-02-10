The main grid component which abstracts all the grid handling logic and renders it for you.

Properties

Property Type Required Default Description aspectRatio string ✅ - The aspect ratio of each participant config UIConfig ❌ createDefaultConfig() Config object gap number ✅ - Gap between participants gridSize GridSize ✅ - Grid size iconPack IconPack ❌ defaultIconPack Icon pack layout GridLayout ✅ - Grid Layout meeting Meeting ✅ - Meeting object overrides any ✅ - @deprecated size Size ✅ - Size states States ✅ - States t RtkI18n ❌ useLanguage() Language

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkGrid } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui' ; function MyComponent () { return < RtkGrid />; }

With Properties