 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

RtkGrid

The main grid component which abstracts all the grid handling logic and renders it for you.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
aspectRatiostring-The aspect ratio of each participant
configUIConfigcreateDefaultConfig()Config object
gapnumber-Gap between participants
gridSizeGridSize-Grid size
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
layoutGridLayout-Grid Layout
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
overridesany-@deprecated
sizeSize-Size
statesStates-States
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkGrid } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkGrid />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkGrid } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkGrid
      aspectRatio="example"
      gap={42}
      gridSize="md"
    />
  );
}