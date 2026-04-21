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RtkStageActionButtonControlBar

A control bar button for webinar stage actions. Supports requesting to join, joining, leaving, and canceling stage requests based on the current stage status.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
rtkClientRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit client instance
buttonStateWebinarStageStatus-The current stage status that determines the button action
presentingViewControllerUIViewController-View controller used for presenting confirmation dialogs

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
dataSourceRtkStageActionButtonControlBarDataSource?nilData source for customizing stage action button behavior

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let stageButton = RtkStageActionButtonControlBar(
    rtkClient: rtkClient,
    buttonState: .requestToJoinStage,
    presentingViewController: self
)
view.addSubview(stageButton)