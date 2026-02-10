 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

rtk-message-view

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
actionsMessageAction[]-List of actions to show in menu
authorNamestring-Author display label
avatarUrlstring-Avatar image url
hideAuthorNameboolean-Hides author display label
hideAvatarboolean-Hides avatar
hideMetadataboolean-Hides metadata (time)
iconPackIconPack1defaultIconPackIcon pack
isEditedboolean-Has the message been edited
isSelfboolean-Is the message sent by the current user
messageTypeMessage['type']-Type of message
pinnedboolean-Is message pinned
timeDate-Time when message was sent
variant'plain' | 'bubble'-Appearance
viewType'incoming' | 'outgoing'-Render

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<!-- component.html -->
<rtk-message-view></rtk-message-view>

With Properties

<!-- component.html -->
<rtk-message-view
 [actions]="[]"
 authorName="example"
 avatarUrl="example">
</rtk-message-view>