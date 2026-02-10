</rtk-message-view>

actions MessageAction[] ✅ - List of actions to show in menu

authorName string ✅ - Author display label

avatarUrl string ✅ - Avatar image url

hideAuthorName boolean ✅ - Hides author display label

hideAvatar boolean ✅ - Hides avatar

hideMetadata boolean ✅ - Hides metadata (time)

iconPack IconPack1 ❌ defaultIconPack Icon pack

isEdited boolean ✅ - Has the message been edited

isSelf boolean ✅ - Is the message sent by the current user

messageType Message['type'] ✅ - Type of message

pinned boolean ✅ - Is message pinned

time Date ✅ - Time when message was sent

variant 'plain' | 'bubble' ✅ - Appearance