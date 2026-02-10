rtk-message-view
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
actions
MessageAction[]
|✅
|-
|List of actions to show in menu
authorName
string
|✅
|-
|Author display label
avatarUrl
string
|✅
|-
|Avatar image url
hideAuthorName
boolean
|✅
|-
|Hides author display label
hideAvatar
boolean
|✅
|-
|Hides avatar
hideMetadata
boolean
|✅
|-
|Hides metadata (time)
iconPack
IconPack1
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Icon pack
isEdited
boolean
|✅
|-
|Has the message been edited
isSelf
boolean
|✅
|-
|Is the message sent by the current user
messageType
Message['type']
|✅
|-
|Type of message
pinned
boolean
|✅
|-
|Is message pinned
time
Date
|✅
|-
|Time when message was sent
variant
'plain' | 'bubble'
|✅
|-
|Appearance
viewType
'incoming' | 'outgoing'
|✅
|-
|Render