The RTKThemePreset class represents the meeting theme for the current participant

Kind: Exported class



new module.exports(preset)

Param Type preset PresetV2CamelCased

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of module.exports



Deprecated

Kind: instance property of module.exports



Deprecated

Kind: instance property of module.exports



Deprecated

Kind: instance property of module.exports



Deprecated

Kind: instance property of module.exports



The viewType tells the type of the meeting possible values are: GROUP_CALL| LIVESTREAM | CHAT | AUDIO_ROOM

Kind: instance property of module.exports



The livestreamViewerQualities specifies the allowed qualities of a stream, that can be viewed by a livestream viewer

Kind: instance property of module.exports



The maxVideoStreams contains the maximum video streams for mobile and desktop

Kind: instance property of module.exports



The maxScreenShareCount contains the maximum possible concurrent screen shares

Kind: instance property of module.exports



Deprecated

Kind: instance property of module.exports



The disabledPlugins property returns id of all disabled plugins

Kind: instance property of module.exports



Kind: static method of module.exports

Deprecated.: Use init()

Param Type preset PresetV2CamelCased

Kind: static method of module.exports

Deprecated.: Use init()



Kind: static method of module.exports