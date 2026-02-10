 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

RTKThemePreset

The RTKThemePreset class represents the meeting theme for the current participant

module.exports ⏏

Kind: Exported class

new module.exports(preset)

ParamType
presetPresetV2CamelCased

module.exports.setupScreen

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.waitingRoom

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.controlBar

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.header

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.pipMode

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.viewType

The viewType tells the type of the meeting possible values are: GROUP_CALL| LIVESTREAM | CHAT | AUDIO_ROOM

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.livestreamViewerQualities

The livestreamViewerQualities specifies the allowed qualities of a stream, that can be viewed by a livestream viewer

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.maxVideoStreams

The maxVideoStreams contains the maximum video streams for mobile and desktop

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.maxScreenShareCount

The maxScreenShareCount contains the maximum possible concurrent screen shares

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.plugins

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.disabledPlugins

The disabledPlugins property returns id of all disabled plugins

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.fromResponse(preset)

Kind: static method of module.exports
Deprecated.: Use init()

ParamType
presetPresetV2CamelCased

module.exports.default()

Kind: static method of module.exports
Deprecated.: Use init()

module.exports.init([preset], [useDefault])

Kind: static method of module.exports

ParamTypeDefault
[preset]PresetV2CamelCased
[useDefault]booleantrue