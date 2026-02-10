RTKThemePreset
The RTKThemePreset class represents the meeting theme for the current participant
- RTKThemePreset
|Param
|Type
|preset
PresetV2CamelCased
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The
viewType tells the type of the meeting
possible values are: GROUP_CALL| LIVESTREAM | CHAT | AUDIO_ROOM
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The
livestreamViewerQualities specifies the allowed qualities of a stream,
that can be viewed by a livestream viewer
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The
maxVideoStreams contains the maximum video
streams for mobile and desktop
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The
maxScreenShareCount contains the maximum
possible concurrent screen shares
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The
disabledPlugins property returns id of all disabled plugins
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Kind: static method of
module.exports
Deprecated.: Use init()
|Param
|Type
|preset
PresetV2CamelCased
Kind: static method of
module.exports
Deprecated.: Use init()
Kind: static method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Default
|[preset]
PresetV2CamelCased
|[useDefault]
boolean
true