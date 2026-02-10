RTKPolls
The RTKPolls module consists of the polls that have been created in the meeting.
An array of poll items.
Kind: instance property of
RTKPolls
Creates a poll in the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
RTKPolls
|Param
|Default
|Description
|question
|The question that is to be voted for.
|options
|The options of the poll.
|anonymous
false
|If true, the poll votes are anonymous.
|hideVotes
false
|If true, the votes on the poll are hidden.
Casts a vote on an existing poll.
Kind: instance method of
RTKPolls
|Param
|Description
|pollId
|The ID of the poll that is to be voted on.
|index
|The index of the option.