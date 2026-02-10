 Skip to content
RTKPolls

The RTKPolls module consists of the polls that have been created in the meeting.

meeting.polls.items

An array of poll items.

Kind: instance property of RTKPolls

meeting.polls.create(question, options, anonymous, hideVotes)

Creates a poll in the meeting.

Kind: instance method of RTKPolls

ParamDefaultDescription
questionThe question that is to be voted for.
optionsThe options of the poll.
anonymousfalseIf true, the poll votes are anonymous.
hideVotesfalseIf true, the votes on the poll are hidden.

meeting.polls.vote(pollId, index)

Casts a vote on an existing poll.

Kind: instance method of RTKPolls

ParamDescription
pollIdThe ID of the poll that is to be voted on.
indexThe index of the option.