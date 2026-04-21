 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

RtkControlbar

The main control bar container that renders meeting controls (mic, camera, leave, and more) using the declarative UI config system.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit meeting instance
configUIConfigdefaultConfigUI configuration object
size'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl''sm'Size variant
variant'boxed' | 'solid''solid'Visual style variant
iconPackIconPack-Custom icon pack
statesStates-UI state object
tRtkI18n-i18n translation function

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkControlbar } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkControlbar meeting={meeting} />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkControlbar } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkControlbar
      meeting={meeting}
      variant="solid"
      size="md"
      config={customConfig}
    />
  );
}