RtkControlbar
The main control bar container that renders meeting controls (mic, camera, leave, and more) using the declarative UI config system.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
meeting
RealtimeKitClient
|✅
|-
|The RealtimeKit meeting instance
config
UIConfig
|❌
defaultConfig
|UI configuration object
size
'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'
|❌
'sm'
|Size variant
variant
'boxed' | 'solid'
|❌
'solid'
|Visual style variant
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
|-
|Custom icon pack
states
States
|❌
|-
|UI state object
t
RtkI18n
|❌
|-
|i18n translation function