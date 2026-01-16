Android Core SDK
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.5.7
Fixes
- Fix rare crash when toggling audio mute
- Ensure off-stage webinar hosts do not show up on the grid
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.5.6
Fixes
- Fix deadlocks in webinar join and screenshare enable flows
- Fix an issue with camera not working when moving to settings screen and back
- Fix a rare crash in voice activity detection
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.5.5
Fixes
- Fixed participant tiles not being removed properly when peers left the meeting
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.5.3
Fixes
- Fix a regression that caused self video to not render if meeting was joined with camera disabled
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.5.2
Fixes
- Fix unreliable grid behavior with improved refresh logic
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.5.0
Features
- Add
RtkSelfEventListener#onAudioDeviceChangedmethod that is invoked when the current audio route is updated
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.4.1
Fixes
- Prefer speakerphone over earpiece as the default audio output
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.4.0
Breaking changes
- Update
RtkSelfEventListener#onAudioDevicesUpdatedmethod to provide the list of available devices
Fixes
- Fix not being able to route audio to Bluetooth devices
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.3.4
Fixes
- Fix a rare crash during meeting joins in poor network scenarios
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.3.3
Fixes
- Pinned peers did not get removed from the stage when kicked
- Media consumers are now created in parallel, which significantly improves the speed of when users will start seeing other people's audio/video after joining a meeting.
- Native libraries are now 16KB aligned to comply with Google Play requirements
- "Ghost"/Invalid peers that would sometimes show up in long-running meetings are now fully gone
- Fixed an issue In webinar meetings where the SDK would fail to produce media after being removed from the stage once
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.3.2
Enhancements
- Fix microphone not working when joining the stage in a webinar
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.3.1
Enhancements
- Fix a potential crash in poor network scenarios
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.3.0
Features
- Add
RtkSelfParticipant#canJoinStageand
RtkSelfParticipant#canRequestToJoinStageAPIs
Fixes
- Viewer unable to join stage in a Livestream
- User unable to see existing pinned participant after joining meeting
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.2.0
Breaking changes
- Rename
RtkLivestreamData.roomNameto
RtkLivestreamData.meetingIdto match existing API convention
- Remove obsolete
WaitingRoomPermissionsabstraction — all the relevant functionality here is available through
HostPermissions
- VideoDevice gained a
cameraType: CameraTypeparameter
VideoDeviceType#displayNameis now deprecated, and it's recommended to call
VideoDevice#toStringinstead to get user-facing names for individual
VideoDeviceinstances
- Existing APIs related to middlewares were removed and replaced with equivalent counterparts from WebRTC:
RtkSelfParticipant#addVideoMiddleware,
RtkSelfParticipant#getVideoMiddlewaresand
RtkSelfParticipant#removeVideoMiddlewareare replaced with
RealtimeKitMeetingBuilder#setVideoProcessor
RtkVideoFrameis removed in favor of WebRTC's own
VideoFrameclass, available as
realtimekit.org.webrtc.VideoFrame
Features
- Reimplement middlewares using WebRTC-native primitives to resolve intermittent crashes and other issues, check out the new Video Processing docs section to learn more
VideoDevicenow properly labels multiple cameras based on their camera characteristics such as wide-angle and telephoto
Fixes
- Fix screen share failing to stop
- Silence log spam from our callstats library
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.1.0
Enhancements
- Meeting initialization (
meeting.init()) is now ~60% faster
- Switched to an updated and RTK namespaced WebRTC
- Improved Active speaker detection with the updated WebRTC
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.0.1
Breaking changes
- Renamed RtkMessageType to ChatMessageType
Fixes
- Silence logspam from audio activity reporter
- Improve speed of joining calls
- Automatically trim invalid spaces and newlines from auth tokens
RealtimeKit Android Core 1.0.0
Breaking changes
- Remove deprecated
channelIdfield from
TextMessage
- Move listener types to their respective feature package
- Move public listeners to their respective feature packages
- rename plugin add-remove listener methods for RtkPluginsEventListener
- Move chat extensions to the
chatpackage
- Move
RtkParticipantto the root package
- Move
RtkMeetingParticipantto the root package
- Move
RtkPluginFileto the plugins package
- Move middlewares to their own package
- Move
VideoScaleTypeto top level
mediapackage
- Drop
Rtkprefix from audio and video device types
- Move device types to the top level
mediapackage
- Drop
Rtkprefix from polls types
- Replace all LiveStream references with Livestream
- Move
RtkMeetingParticipantto root package
- Strip
Rtkprefix from
RtkRecordingState
- Strip
Rtkprefix from chat message types
- Remove deprecated RtkLivestream#roomName field
- Move
RtkMediaPermissionto media package and rename to
MediaPermission
- Redistribute
featpackage members
- Move
StageStatusclass to stage package
- Rename all event listeners to be of the singular
*EventListenerform
RealtimeKit Android Core 0.2.1
Fixes
- Internal fixes to release pipeline
RealtimeKit Android Core 0.2.0
Fixes
- Add audio activity detection for active speaker signaling
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-