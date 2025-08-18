RealtimeKit
Integrate programmable, and easily customizable live video and voice into your web, mobile, and desktop applications with just a few lines of code.
The RealtimeKit is a set of user-friendly SDKs and APIs that provides the fastest and simplest way to integrate a complete video and voice call interface into any application, allowing you to get started with just a few lines of code while still offering flexibility for customization.
Powerful yet simple to use, RealtimeKit is built on top of WebRTC and provides a set of user-friendly SDKs and APIs that act as a layer on top of the Realtime SFU, so you don't have to handle the complexities of media track management, peer management, and other intricate WebRTC-related tasks.
Learn more about the concepts behind RealtimeKit, how it works, and use cases.
Get started
RealtimeKit dashboard
RealtimeKit demo app
