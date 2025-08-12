Quickstart guide
Every Realtime App is a separate environment, so you can make one for development, staging and production versions for your product. Either using Dashboard ↗, or the API create a Realtime App. When you create a Realtime App, you will get:
- App ID
- App Secret
These two combined will allow you to make API Realtime from your backend server to Realtime.
