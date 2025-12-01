The waiting room feature allows hosts to control who can join a meeting. When enabled, participants must wait for approval before entering the meeting.
How the Waiting Room Works
After you call
meeting.join(), one of two events will occur:
-
roomJoined - You are allowed to join the meeting immediately
-
waitlisted - You are placed in the waiting room and must wait for host approval
Use
meeting.self.roomState to track the user's state in the meeting.
Listening to State Changes
Triggered when the local user successfully joins the meeting:
Triggered when the local user is placed in the waiting room:
Triggered when the host rejects the entry request:
Monitor State with roomState
You can also directly check the current room state:
Monitor when the local user joins the meeting:
Alternatively, use event listeners:
Monitor when the local user is in the waiting room:
Alternatively, use event listeners:
Monitor when the host rejects the entry request:
Alternatively, use event listeners:
Comprehensive State Handler
Handle all waiting room states in one component:
Hosts can manage waiting room requests using participant management methods. See Remote Participants for details on:
-
acceptWaitingRoomRequest(participantId) - Accept a participant from the waiting room
-
rejectWaitingRoomRequest(participantId) - Reject a participant's entry request
Example: Host Accepting Participants
- Provide Clear Feedback - Show users when they're in the waiting room and that they're waiting for approval
- Set Expectations - Let users know their request is being reviewed
- Handle Rejection Gracefully - Provide a friendly message if entry is rejected
- Monitor State Changes - Subscribe to room state changes to update your UI accordingly
- Check Permissions - Ensure your app has appropriate permissions configured in the preset to use waiting room features