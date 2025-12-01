The waiting room feature allows hosts to control who can join a meeting. When enabled, participants must wait for approval before entering the meeting.

Prerequisites This page assumes you've already initialized the SDK and understand the meeting object structure. Refer to Initialize SDK and Meeting Object Explained if needed.

How the Waiting Room Works

After you call meeting.join() , one of two events will occur:

roomJoined - You are allowed to join the meeting immediately

- You are allowed to join the meeting immediately waitlisted - You are placed in the waiting room and must wait for host approval

Use meeting.self.roomState to track the user's state in the meeting.

Note The diagram below represents only waiting room-related states. The roomState property also transitions through other states like 'disconnected' , 'left' , 'kicked' , and 'ended' .

Waiting Room States

State Flow

join() ↓ [waitlisted] ←------ (host rejects) ↓ ↓ (host accepts) [rejected] ↓ [joined]

Listening to State Changes

Web Components

React Joined Event Triggered when the local user successfully joins the meeting: JavaScript meeting . self . on ( "roomJoined" , () => { // Local user is in the meeting console . log ( "Successfully joined the meeting" ) ; } ) ; Waitlisted Event Triggered when the local user is placed in the waiting room: JavaScript meeting . self . on ( "waitlisted" , () => { // Local user is waitlisted console . log ( "You are in the waiting room. Waiting for host approval..." ) ; } ) ; Rejected Event Triggered when the host rejects the entry request: JavaScript meeting . self . on ( "roomLeft" , ({ state }) => { if ( state === "rejected" ) { // Host rejected the entry console . log ( "Your entry request was rejected" ) ; } } ) ; Monitor State with roomState You can also directly check the current room state: JavaScript const currentState = meeting . self . roomState ; if ( currentState === "waitlisted" ) { console . log ( "Waiting for approval" ) ; } else if ( currentState === "joined" ) { console . log ( "In the meeting" ) ; } else if ( currentState === "rejected" ) { console . log ( "Entry was rejected" ) ; } Joined Event Monitor when the local user joins the meeting: import { useRealtimeKitSelector } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; import { useEffect } from "react" ; function MeetingStatus () { const roomState = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . roomState ) ; const joined = roomState === "joined" ; useEffect ( () => { if ( joined ) { console . log ( "Successfully joined the meeting" ) ; } }, [ joined ]) ; return joined ? < div >You are in the meeting</ div > : null ; } Alternatively, use event listeners: import { useRealtimeKitClient } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; useEffect ( () => { if ( ! meeting ) return ; const handleRoomJoined = () => { console . log ( "Successfully joined the meeting" ) ; }; meeting . self . on ( "roomJoined" , handleRoomJoined ) ; return () => { meeting . self . off ( "roomJoined" , handleRoomJoined ) ; }; }, [ meeting ]) ; Waitlisted Event Monitor when the local user is in the waiting room: function WaitingRoomStatus () { const roomState = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . roomState ) ; const isWaitlisted = roomState === "waitlisted" ; useEffect ( () => { if ( isWaitlisted ) { console . log ( "You are in the waiting room" ) ; } }, [ isWaitlisted ]) ; return isWaitlisted ? < div >Waiting for host approval...</ div > : null ; } Alternatively, use event listeners: useEffect ( () => { if ( ! meeting ) return ; const handleWaitlisted = () => { console . log ( "You are in the waiting room" ) ; }; meeting . self . on ( "waitlisted" , handleWaitlisted ) ; return () => { meeting . self . off ( "waitlisted" , handleWaitlisted ) ; }; }, [ meeting ]) ; Rejected Event Monitor when the host rejects the entry request: function RejectionStatus () { const roomState = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . roomState ) ; const rejected = roomState === "rejected" ; useEffect ( () => { if ( rejected ) { console . log ( "Your entry request was rejected" ) ; } }, [ rejected ]) ; return rejected ? < div >Your entry was rejected by the host</ div > : null ; } Alternatively, use event listeners: useEffect ( () => { if ( ! meeting ) return ; const handleRoomLeft = ({ state }) => { if ( state === "rejected" ) { console . log ( "Your entry request was rejected" ) ; } }; meeting . self . on ( "roomLeft" , handleRoomLeft ) ; return () => { meeting . self . off ( "roomLeft" , handleRoomLeft ) ; }; }, [ meeting ]) ; Comprehensive State Handler Handle all waiting room states in one component: function WaitingRoomManager () { const roomState = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . roomState ) ; switch ( roomState ) { case "init" : return < div >Connecting...</ div >; case "waitlisted" : return < div >Waiting for host approval...</ div >; case "joined" : return < div >You are in the meeting</ div >; case "rejected" : return < div >Your entry was rejected</ div >; case "left" : return < div >You left the meeting</ div >; case "kicked" : return < div >You were removed from the meeting</ div >; case "ended" : return < div >The meeting has ended</ div >; case "disconnected" : return < div >Connection lost</ div >; default : return null ; } }

Host Actions

Hosts can manage waiting room requests using participant management methods. See Remote Participants for details on:

acceptWaitingRoomRequest(participantId) - Accept a participant from the waiting room

- Accept a participant from the waiting room rejectWaitingRoomRequest(participantId) - Reject a participant's entry request

Example: Host Accepting Participants

Web Components

React JavaScript // Get waitlisted participants const waitlistedParticipants = meeting . participants . waitlisted . toArray () ; // Accept the first waitlisted participant if ( waitlistedParticipants . length > 0 ) { const participantId = waitlistedParticipants [ 0 ] . id ; await meeting . participants . acceptWaitingRoomRequest ( participantId ) ; } import { useRealtimeKitClient , useRealtimeKitSelector , } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; function WaitingRoomHost () { const [ meeting ] = useRealtimeKitClient () ; const waitlistedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . waitlisted . toArray () , ) ; const acceptParticipant = async ( participantId ) => { await meeting . participants . acceptWaitingRoomRequest ( participantId ) ; }; const rejectParticipant = async ( participantId ) => { await meeting . participants . rejectWaitingRoomRequest ( participantId ) ; }; return ( < div > < h3 >Waiting Room ({ waitlistedParticipants . length })</ h3 > { waitlistedParticipants . map (( participant ) => ( < div key = { participant . id }> < span >{ participant . name }</ span > < button onClick = {() => acceptParticipant ( participant . id )}> Accept </ button > < button onClick = {() => rejectParticipant ( participant . id )}> Reject </ button > </ div > ))} </ div > ) ; }

Best Practices