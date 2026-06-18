Custom Plugins

Plugins are interactive real-time applications that run inside a meeting, such as a shared whiteboard or a document viewer. RealtimeKit lets you build your own plugins and render them alongside the meeting UI.

A custom plugin is a DOM element that you register with the Core SDK. When a participant activates it, RealtimeKit makes it active for everyone in the session and renders it through the UI Kit.

To learn how plugins are registered and controlled through the SDK, refer to Plugins.