This guide explains how to register, activate, and render plugins in a meeting using the Cloudflare RealtimeKit Core SDK.

Plugins are interactive real-time applications that run inside a meeting, such as a shared whiteboard or a document viewer. When a participant activates a plugin, it becomes active for everyone in the session.

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The Plugins module

The meeting plugins object is available at meeting.plugins . It holds two maps of Plugin objects, each indexed by plugin.id :

all : every plugin available to the local participant.

: every plugin available to the local participant. active : the plugins that are currently running in the session.

JavaScript // All plugins available to you const allPlugins = meeting . plugins . all . toArray () ; // Plugins currently active in the session const activePlugins = meeting . plugins . active . toArray () ; // Get a single plugin by its id const plugin = meeting . plugins . all . get ( pluginId ) ;

Use the useRealtimeKitSelector hook to read plugins reactively. The hook only works when your component tree is wrapped in RealtimeKitProvider . import { useRealtimeKitSelector } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; const allPlugins = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . plugins . all . toArray ()) ; const activePlugins = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . plugins . active . toArray () , ) ;

Register a plugin

You register the plugins available in a session when you initialize the SDK. Pass an array of plugin configurations as defaults.plugins . Each configuration provides the metadata RealtimeKit uses to list the plugin and the component it renders.

TypeScript RealtimeKitClient . init ( { authToken : "<auth_token>" , defaults : { plugins : [ { // User-provided unique id. The SDK prefixes it with // `{meetingId}:` to create the namespaced `plugin.id`. id : "whiteboard" , // Display name shown in the plugins panel name : "Whiteboard" , // Icon URL or data URI shown next to the name icon : "https://example.com/whiteboard.png" , // Per-plugin permissions for the local participant permissions : { canActivate : true , canDeactivate : true , }, // The element rendered when the plugin is active component : document . createElement ( "my-whiteboard" ) , }, ] , }, } ) ; The component is an HTMLElement . The rtk-plugin-main component projects it into the meeting layout, so your application styles continue to apply.

Each plugin configuration accepts the following fields:

Field Description Type Required id Unique identifier for the plugin. The SDK prefixes it with {meetingId}: to form plugin.id . string true name Display name shown in the plugins panel. string true icon Icon URL or data URI shown next to the name. string true permissions Controls whether the local participant can activate or deactivate the plugin. { canActivate: boolean; canDeactivate: boolean } true component Element rendered when the plugin is active. HTMLElement true

Activate and deactivate a plugin

Activation lives on the Plugin object. Calling activate() enables the plugin for every participant in the session, and deactivate() disables it for everyone. Both methods respect the plugin's permissions .

JavaScript const plugin = meeting . plugins . all . get ( pluginId ) ; // Activate for all participants await plugin . activate () ; // Deactivate for all participants await plugin . deactivate () ;

const plugins = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . plugins ) ; const plugin = plugins . all . get ( pluginId ) ; // Activate for all participants await plugin . activate () ; // Deactivate for all participants await plugin . deactivate () ;

Note A participant can only activate a plugin when permissions.canActivate is true . A participant can deactivate a plugin when permissions.canDeactivate is true , or when they are the participant who activated it.

The Plugin object

A Plugin object represents a single plugin. You obtain it from either map in meeting.plugins .

Property Description Type id Namespaced plugin id, in the form {meetingId}:{configId} . string name Display name of the plugin. string icon Icon URL or data URI. string permissions Activation permissions for the local participant. { canActivate: boolean; canDeactivate: boolean } component Element rendered when the plugin is active. HTMLElement active Whether the plugin is currently running. boolean enabledBy Id of the participant who activated the plugin. string

Listen to plugin events

A Plugin object emits events as its state changes. You can listen on a single plugin, or on a map to receive events for every plugin it contains.

Event Description stateUpdate Emitted when the plugin is activated or deactivated. enabled Emitted when the plugin becomes active for the local participant. closed Emitted when the plugin is deactivated for the local participant. ready Emitted when the plugin is ready to use.

JavaScript const plugin = meeting . plugins . all . get ( pluginId ) ; plugin . on ( "stateUpdate" , ({ active , pluginId }) => { console . log ( `Plugin ${ pluginId } active:` , active ) ; } ) ; // Listen for any plugin being added to or removed from the map meeting . plugins . all . on ( "pluginAdded" , ( plugin ) => { console . log ( "Plugin added:" , plugin . name ) ; } ) ; meeting . plugins . all . on ( "pluginDeleted" , ( plugin ) => { console . log ( "Plugin removed:" , plugin . name ) ; } ) ;

Render plugins with the UI Kit

If you use the UI Kit, RealtimeKit provides ready-made components for plugins:

rtk-plugins-toggle : a control bar button that opens and closes the plugins sidebar.

: a control bar button that opens and closes the plugins sidebar. rtk-plugins : a list of available plugins with controls to activate or deactivate each one.

: a list of available plugins with controls to activate or deactivate each one. rtk-plugin-main : renders the component of an active plugin in the meeting layout.