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Plugins

This guide explains how to register, activate, and render plugins in a meeting using the Cloudflare RealtimeKit Core SDK.

Plugins are interactive real-time applications that run inside a meeting, such as a shared whiteboard or a document viewer. When a participant activates a plugin, it becomes active for everyone in the session.

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The Plugins module

The meeting plugins object is available at meeting.plugins. It holds two maps of Plugin objects, each indexed by plugin.id:

  • all: every plugin available to the local participant.
  • active: the plugins that are currently running in the session.

Register a plugin

You register the plugins available in a session when you initialize the SDK. Pass an array of plugin configurations as defaults.plugins. Each configuration provides the metadata RealtimeKit uses to list the plugin and the component it renders.

Each plugin configuration accepts the following fields:

FieldDescriptionTypeRequired
idUnique identifier for the plugin. The SDK prefixes it with {meetingId}: to form plugin.id.stringtrue
nameDisplay name shown in the plugins panel.stringtrue
iconIcon URL or data URI shown next to the name.stringtrue
permissionsControls whether the local participant can activate or deactivate the plugin.{ canActivate: boolean; canDeactivate: boolean }true
componentElement rendered when the plugin is active.HTMLElementtrue

Activate and deactivate a plugin

Activation lives on the Plugin object. Calling activate() enables the plugin for every participant in the session, and deactivate() disables it for everyone. Both methods respect the plugin's permissions.

The Plugin object

A Plugin object represents a single plugin. You obtain it from either map in meeting.plugins.

PropertyDescriptionType
idNamespaced plugin id, in the form {meetingId}:{configId}.string
nameDisplay name of the plugin.string
iconIcon URL or data URI.string
permissionsActivation permissions for the local participant.{ canActivate: boolean; canDeactivate: boolean }
componentElement rendered when the plugin is active.HTMLElement
activeWhether the plugin is currently running.boolean
enabledById of the participant who activated the plugin.string

Listen to plugin events

A Plugin object emits events as its state changes. You can listen on a single plugin, or on a map to receive events for every plugin it contains.

EventDescription
stateUpdateEmitted when the plugin is activated or deactivated.
enabledEmitted when the plugin becomes active for the local participant.
closedEmitted when the plugin is deactivated for the local participant.
readyEmitted when the plugin is ready to use.

Render plugins with the UI Kit

If you use the UI Kit, RealtimeKit provides ready-made components for plugins:

  • rtk-plugins-toggle: a control bar button that opens and closes the plugins sidebar.
  • rtk-plugins: a list of available plugins with controls to activate or deactivate each one.
  • rtk-plugin-main: renders the component of an active plugin in the meeting layout.

These components read from meeting.plugins, so they reflect plugin state automatically once you register your plugins at initialization.