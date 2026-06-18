Plugins
This guide explains how to register, activate, and render plugins in a meeting using the Cloudflare RealtimeKit Core SDK.
Plugins are interactive real-time applications that run inside a meeting, such as a shared whiteboard or a document viewer. When a participant activates a plugin, it becomes active for everyone in the session.
The meeting plugins object is available at
meeting.plugins. It holds two maps of
Plugin objects, each indexed by
plugin.id:
all: every plugin available to the local participant.
active: the plugins that are currently running in the session.
You register the plugins available in a session when you initialize the SDK. Pass an array of plugin configurations as
defaults.plugins. Each configuration provides the metadata RealtimeKit uses to list the plugin and the
component it renders.
Each plugin configuration accepts the following fields:
|Field
|Description
|Type
|Required
id
|Unique identifier for the plugin. The SDK prefixes it with
{meetingId}: to form
plugin.id.
string
|true
name
|Display name shown in the plugins panel.
string
|true
icon
|Icon URL or data URI shown next to the name.
string
|true
permissions
|Controls whether the local participant can activate or deactivate the plugin.
{ canActivate: boolean; canDeactivate: boolean }
|true
component
|Element rendered when the plugin is active.
HTMLElement
|true
Activation lives on the
Plugin object. Calling
activate() enables the plugin for every participant in the session, and
deactivate() disables it for everyone. Both methods respect the plugin's
permissions.
A
Plugin object represents a single plugin. You obtain it from either map in
meeting.plugins.
|Property
|Description
|Type
id
|Namespaced plugin id, in the form
{meetingId}:{configId}.
string
name
|Display name of the plugin.
string
icon
|Icon URL or data URI.
string
permissions
|Activation permissions for the local participant.
{ canActivate: boolean; canDeactivate: boolean }
component
|Element rendered when the plugin is active.
HTMLElement
active
|Whether the plugin is currently running.
boolean
enabledBy
|Id of the participant who activated the plugin.
string
A
Plugin object emits events as its state changes. You can listen on a single plugin, or on a map to receive events for every plugin it contains.
|Event
|Description
stateUpdate
|Emitted when the plugin is activated or deactivated.
enabled
|Emitted when the plugin becomes active for the local participant.
closed
|Emitted when the plugin is deactivated for the local participant.
ready
|Emitted when the plugin is ready to use.
If you use the UI Kit, RealtimeKit provides ready-made components for plugins:
rtk-plugins-toggle: a control bar button that opens and closes the plugins sidebar.
rtk-plugins: a list of available plugins with controls to activate or deactivate each one.
rtk-plugin-main: renders the
componentof an active plugin in the meeting layout.
These components read from
meeting.plugins, so they reflect plugin state automatically once you register your plugins at initialization.