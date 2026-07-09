RtkBreakoutRoomsManager
Full-screen modal for managing breakout rooms. Hosts can create rooms, assign participants, rename rooms, shuffle participants randomly, and start, update, or close a breakout session. Participants without alter permissions see a simplified room-switcher view instead.
The component is visibility-controlled by the
activeBreakoutRoomsManager field in the UI state. Use
RtkBreakoutRoomsToggle to open it, or set the state directly.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
meeting
RealtimeKitClient
|✅
|-
|The RealtimeKit meeting instance
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Custom icon pack
t
RtkI18n
|❌
|-
|i18n translation function
states
States
|❌
|-
|UI state object