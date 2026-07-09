Full-screen modal for managing breakout rooms. Hosts can create rooms, assign participants, rename rooms, shuffle participants randomly, and start, update, or close a breakout session. Participants without alter permissions see a simplified room-switcher view instead.

The component is visibility-controlled by the activeBreakoutRoomsManager field in the UI state. Use RtkBreakoutRoomsToggle to open it, or set the state directly.

Properties

Property Type Required Default Description meeting RealtimeKitClient ✅ - The RealtimeKit meeting instance iconPack IconPack ❌ defaultIconPack Custom icon pack t RtkI18n ❌ - i18n translation function states States ❌ - UI state object

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkBreakoutRoomsManager } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui" ; function MyComponent () { return < RtkBreakoutRoomsManager meeting = { meeting } />; }

With Custom Icon Pack