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RtkBreakoutRoomsManager

Full-screen modal for managing breakout rooms. Hosts can create rooms, assign participants, rename rooms, shuffle participants randomly, and start, update, or close a breakout session. Participants without alter permissions see a simplified room-switcher view instead.

The component is visibility-controlled by the activeBreakoutRoomsManager field in the UI state. Use RtkBreakoutRoomsToggle to open it, or set the state directly.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit meeting instance
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackCustom icon pack
tRtkI18n-i18n translation function
statesStates-UI state object

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkBreakoutRoomsManager } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkBreakoutRoomsManager meeting={meeting} />;
}

With Custom Icon Pack

import { RtkBreakoutRoomsManager } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";
import { myIconPack } from "./icons";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkBreakoutRoomsManager meeting={meeting} iconPack={myIconPack} />;
}