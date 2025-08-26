An MCP server portal centralizes multiple Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers ↗ onto a single HTTP endpoint. Key benefits include:

Streamlined access to multiple MCP servers : MCP server portals support both unauthenticated MCP servers (such as the Cloudflare Documentation MCP server ↗) as well as MCP servers secured using any third-party or custom OAuth provider. Users log in to the portal URL through Cloudflare Access and are prompted to authenticate separately to each server that requires OAuth.

Customized tools per portal : Admins can tailor an MCP portal to a particular use case by choosing the specific tools and prompt templates that they want to make available to users through the portal. This allows users to access a curated set of tools and prompts — the less external context exposed to the AI model, the better the AI responses tend to be.

Observability: Once the user's AI agent is connected to the portal, Cloudflare Access logs the individual requests made using the tools in the portal.

Prerequisites

Add an MCP server

Add individual MCP servers to Cloudflare Access to bring them under centralized management.

To add an MCP server:

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications > AI controls. Select the MCP servers tab. Select Add an MCP server. Enter any name for the server. (Optional) Enter a custom string for the Server ID. In HTTP URL, enter the full URL of your MCP server. For example, if you want to add the Cloudflare Documentation MCP server ↗, enter https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse . Add Access policies to show or hide the server in an MCP server portal. The MCP server link will only appear in the portal for users who match an Allow policy. Users who do not pass an Allow policy will not see this server through any portals. Warning Blocked users can still connect to the server (and bypass your Access policies) by using its direct URL. If you want to enforce authentication through Cloudflare Access, configure Access as the server's OAuth provider. Select Save and connect server. If the MCP server supports OAuth, you will be redirected to log in to your OAuth provider. You can log in to any account on the MCP server. The account used to authenticate will serve as the admin credential for that MCP server. You can configure an MCP portal to use this admin credential to make requests.

Cloudflare Access will validate the server connection and fetch a list of tools and prompts. Once the server is successfully connected, the server status will change to Ready. You can now add the MCP server to an MCP server portal.

Server status

The MCP server status indicates the synchronization status of the MCP server to Cloudflare Access.

Status Description Error The server's authentication failed or was interrupted. To fix the issue, reauthenticate the server. Inactive The latest synchronization of tools, prompts, and resources failed due to expired or incorrect credentials. To fix the issue, reauthenticate and resync the server. Waiting The server's tools, prompts, and resources are being synchronized. Ready The server was successfully synchronized and all tools, prompts, and resources are available.

Reauthenticate the MCP server

To reauthenticate an MCP server in Cloudflare Access:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Access > Applications > AI controls. Select the MCP servers tab. Select the server that you want to reauthenticate, then select Edit. Select Authenticate server.

You will be redirected to log in to your OAuth provider. The account used to authenticate will serve as the new admin credential for this MCP server.

Synchronize the MCP server

If your MCP server updates its tools and prompts, you can instruct Cloudflare Access to refresh the server profile in Zero Trust:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Access > Applications > AI controls. Select the MCP servers tab and find the server that you want to refresh. Select the three dots > Sync capabilities.

The MCP server page will show the updated list of tools and prompts. New tools and prompts are automatically enabled in the MCP server portal.

Create a portal

To create an MCP server portal:

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications > AI controls. Select Add an MCP server portal. Enter any name for the portal. Under Custom domain, select a domain for the portal URL. Domains must belong to an active zone in your Cloudflare account. You can optionally specify a subdomain. Add MCP servers to the portal. (Optional) Under MCP servers, configure the tools and prompts available through the portal. (Optional) Configure Require user auth for servers that support OAuth: Enabled : (default) User will be prompted to utilize their own login credentials to establish a connection with the MCP server.

: (default) User will be prompted to utilize their own login credentials to establish a connection with the MCP server. Disabled : Users who are connected to the portal will automatically have access to the MCP server via its admin credential. Add Access policies to define the users who can connect to the portal URL. Select Add an MCP server portal. (Optional) Customize the login experience for the portal.

Users can now connect to the portal at https://<subdomain>.<domain>/mcp using an MCP client.

Customize login settings

Cloudflare Access automatically creates an Access application for each MCP server portal. You can customize the portal login experience by updating Access application settings:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Access > Applications. Find the portal that you want to configure, then select the three dots > Edit. To configure identity providers for the portal: Select the Login methods tab. Select the identity providers that you want to enable for your application. (Recommended) If you plan to only allow access via a single identity provider, turn on Instant Auth. End users will not be shown the Cloudflare Access login page. Instead, Cloudflare will redirect users directly to your SSO login event. To customize the block page: Select the Experience settings tab. Under Block page, choose what end users will see when they are denied access to the application: Cloudflare default : Reload the login page and display a block message below the Cloudflare Access logo. The default message is That account does not have access , or you can enter a custom message.

: Reload the login page and display a block message below the Cloudflare Access logo. The default message is , or you can enter a custom message. Redirect URL : Redirect to the specified website.

: Redirect to the specified website. Custom page template: Display a custom block page hosted in Zero Trust. Select Save application.

Connect to a portal

Users can connect to your MCP server running at https://<subdomain>.<domain>/mcp using Workers AI Playground ↗, MCP inspector ↗, or other MCP clients that support remote MCP servers.

To test in Workers AI Playground:

Go to Workers AI Playground ↗ . Under MCP Servers, enter https://<subdomain>.<domain>/mcp for the portal URL. Select Connect. In the popup window, log in to your Cloudflare Access identity provider. You will see a list of the individual MCP servers in the portal. For each server that requires authentication, select Connect and follow the login prompts. Select Done to complete the portal authentication process.

Workers AI Playground will show a Connected status and list the available tools. You can now ask the AI model to complete a task using an available tool. Requests made to an MCP server will appear in your portal logs.

View portal logs

Portal logs allow you to monitor user activity through an MCP server portal. You can view logs on a per-portal or per-server basis.

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Access > Applications > AI controls. Find the portal or server that you want to view logs for, then select the three dots > Edit. Select Logs.

Log fields