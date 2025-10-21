Connect to SSH with client-side cloudflared (legacy)

Note Not recommended for new deployments. We recommend using Access for Infrastructure to connect to SSH.

End users can connect to an SSH server without the WARP client by authenticating through cloudflared in their native terminal. This method requires having cloudflared installed on both the server machine and on the client machine, as well as an active zone on Cloudflare. The traffic is proxied over this connection, and the user logs in to the server with their Cloudflare Access credentials.

Client-side cloudflared can be used in conjunction with routing over WARP and Access for Infrastructure so that there are multiple ways to connect to the server. You can reuse the same Cloudflare Tunnel when configuring each connection method.

1. Connect the server to Cloudflare

Create a Cloudflare Tunnel by following our dashboard setup guide. In the Published application routes tab, choose a domain from the drop-down menu and specify any subdomain (for example, ssh.example.com ). For Service, select SSH and enter localhost:22 . If the SSH server is on a different machine from where you installed the tunnel, enter <server IP>:22 . Select Save. (Recommended) Add a self-hosted application to Cloudflare Access in order to manage access to your server.

2. Connect as a user