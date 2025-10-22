PingOne (SAML)

The PingOne cloud platform from PingIdentity provides SSO identity management. Cloudflare Access supports PingOne as a SAML identity provider.

In your PingIdentity environment, go to Connections > Applications.

Select Add Application.

Enter an Application Name.

Select SAML Application.

Select Configure.

To fill in your Cloudflare Access metadata: Select Import from URL. Set the Import URL to: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/saml-metadata where <your-team-name> is your Cloudflare Zero Trust team name . 3. Select Import. 4. Save the configuration.

In the Configuration tab, select Download metadata and save the XML metadata file. This file will be used in a later step to add PingOne to Zero Trust.

In the Attribute Mappings tab, add the following required attributes (case sensitive) and select Save. Application attribute Outgoing value email Email Address givenName Given Name surName Family Name These SAML attributes tell Cloudflare Access who the user is.