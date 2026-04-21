HPE Juniper Networking SRX Series Firewalls
This guide provides step-by-step instructions for configuring HPE Juniper Networking SRX Series Firewalls to establish IPsec VPN tunnels to Cloudflare WAN. It is intended for network engineers who are familiar with HPE Juniper Networking SRX Series Firewalls administration and have an active Cloudflare WAN subscription.
This guide is a companion to the Cloudflare WAN IPsec VPN Reference Architecture, which defines the common IP addressing scheme, tunnel parameters, and design decisions used across all vendor guides. Readers should review that document before proceeding.
|Field
|Value
|Vendor
|HPE Juniper Networking
|Model
|SRX 320
|Release
|JUNOS 23.4R2-S3.9
|Date Tested
|March 2026
|Field
|Value
|Traffic Selection Criteria
|Route-Based VPN
|Routing
|Static
|Redundant Tunnels
|Yes
|Tunnel Load Balancing
|Active/Active
|IKE Version
|IKEv2
|Authentication
|Pre-Shared Key
|Anti-Replay Protection
|Disabled
|NAT Traversal (NAT-T)
|Not Tested
|NAT-T Port
|Not Applicable
|Phase 1 - DH-Group
|Group 20
|Phase 1 - Encryption
|AES-256-CBC
|Phase 1 - Authentication/Integrity
|SHA-256
|Phase 2 - DH-Group
|Group 20
|Phase 2 - Transport
|ESP
|Phase 2 - Encryption
|AES-256-CBC
- While following these steps, ensure you update all object names and IP addresses to match your environment.
- Aligning these elements with your actual naming conventions and network scheme ensures the configuration works correctly in your production setup.
- Use Find and Replace to parse the examples below, update the names and addresses accordingly, and maintain consistency.
|Attribute
|Value/Address
|Name (required)
|CF_WAN_TUN_01
|Description
|---
|IPv4 Interface Address (required)
|169.254.250.0/31
|IPv6 Interface Address
|---
|Customer Endpoint
|203.0.113.100
|Cloudflare Endpoint
|162.159.135.1
|Tunnel health checks
|True
|Rate
|Medium
|Type
|Request
|Direction
|Bidirectional
|Target
|Default
|---
|---
|Turn on replay protection
|False
|Automatic return routing
|True
- IKE Identity and Pre-shared Key (obtained after tunnel creation):
|Attribute
|Value/Address
|FQDN ID
bf6c493d03<REDACTED>.ipsec.cloudflare.com
|Pre-shared key
|Cloudflare-WAN-T1-PSK-1234!
|Attribute
|Value/Address
|Name (required)
|CF_WAN_TUN_02
|Description
|---
|IPv4 Interface Address (required)
|169.254.250.2/31
|IPv6 Interface Address
|---
|Customer Endpoint
|203.0.113.100
|Cloudflare Endpoint
|172.64.135.1
|Tunnel health checks
|True
|Rate
|Medium
|Type
|Request
|Direction
|Bidirectional
|Target
|Default
|---
|---
|Turn on replay protection
|False
|Automatic return routing
|True
- IKE Identity and Pre-shared Key (obtained after tunnel creation):
|Attribute
|Value/Address
|FQDN ID
0287844e9d<REDACTED>.ipsec.cloudflare.com
|Pre-shared key
|Cloudflare-WAN-T2-PSK-1234!
|WAN Interface
|Tunnel 01 of 02
|Tunnel 02 of 02
|WAN Interface
|ge-0/0/0.0
|ge-0/0/0.0
|IP Address
|203.0.113.100/24
|203.0.113.100/24
|Security Zone
|untrust
|untrust
|Virtual Tunnel Interface (VTI)
|Tunnel 01 of 02
|Tunnel 02 of 02
|Tunnel interface
|st0.1
|st0.2
|IP Address
|169.254.250.1/31
|169.254.250.3/31
|Security Zone
|cloudflare
|cloudflare
|LAN Interface
|Tunnel 01 of 02
|Tunnel 02 of 02
|LAN Interface
|ge-0/0/1.0
|ge-0/0/1.0
|IP Address
|192.168.125.1/24
|192.168.125.1/24
|Security Zone
|trust
|trust
|Element
|Object Hierarchy
|Name
|Security Zone - Trust
|[ security zones security-zone ]
|trust
|Security Zone - Untrust
|[ security zones security-zone ]
|untrust
|Security Zone - Cloudflare WAN
|[ security zones security-zone ]
|cloudflare
|IKE Proposal (only one required)
|[ security ike proposal ]
|ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
|IKE Policy - Tunnel 1
|[ security ike policy ]
|cf-wan-ike-pol-01
|IKE Policy - Tunnel 2
|[ security ike policy ]
|cf-wan-ike-pol-02
|IKE Gateway - Tunnel 1
|[ security ike gateway ]
|cf-wan-ike-gw-01
|IKE Gateway - Tunnel 2
|[ security ike gateway ]
|cf-wan-ike-gw-02
|IPsec Proposal (only one required)
|[ security ipsec proposal ]
|esp-aes256cbc-sha256-128
|IPsec Policy (only one required)
|[ security ipsec policy ]
|ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-128-dh20
|IPsec Tunnel - Tunnel 1
|[ security ipsec vpn ]
|cf-wan-ipsec-vpn-01
|IPsec Tunnel - Tunnel 2
|[ security ipsec vpn ]
|cf-wan-ipsec-vpn-02
This guide assumes the following apply:
- Already configured IPsec tunnels and static routes in the Cloudflare dashboard
- Used the Cloudflare Dashboard to obtain the Local Identifier (FQDN/hostname) and generate a Pre-Shared Key for each of the IPsec tunnels
- Understand the importance of MSS clamping and adjusting it based on the traffic flows traversing the Cloudflare WAN IPsec Tunnels
- Add Virtual Tunnel Interfaces
- Create a Security Zone (Recommended)
- Add VTIs to Security Zone
- Define IKE Policy and Proposals (Phase 1)
- Add IKE Gateways
- IPsec Policy and Proposal (Phase 2)
- IPsec Tunnel Configuration
- Define Security policy to permit traffic to/from Cloudflare WAN
- Define Policy-Based Forwarding rules to selectively route traffic across the IPsec tunnels
All examples are provided via the Junos Command-Line Interface (CLI). J-Web examples are not provided.
Junos OS operates with two main command-line interface (CLI) modes, Operational Mode and Configuration Mode, which serve distinct purposes in managing Juniper network devices.
Operational mode ↗ is the default state upon logging into a Junos device, used for monitoring, troubleshooting, and displaying device status.
- Prompt:
user@host>
- Purpose: View real-time information, check interface status, view routing tables, test connectivity (ping/traceroute), and restart processes.
- Key Commands: show, monitor, ping, traceroute, request.
- Action: Changes made here do not affect the persistent device configuration.
Configuration mode ↗ is used to make changes to the device's configuration, such as defining interfaces, routing protocols, and system properties.
- Prompt:
user@host#
- Purpose: Edit, add, or remove configuration statements.
- Key Commands: edit, set, delete, commit, rollback.
- Action: Changes are made to a "candidate configuration" and are not active until explicitly committed at which point they become part of the "running configuration".
Each section will indicate whether the commands are applicable to configuration mode or operational mode.
Perform in Configuration Mode
Perform in Configuration Mode
Add
st0.1 and
st0.2 to the Security Zone
cloudflare and permit
system-services ping. This is required to ensure the Cloudflare WAN IPsec Tunnel Health Checks are able to verify reachability across the Virtual Tunnel Interfaces.
Perform in Configuration Mode
Configure the following:
- IKE Proposal
- IKE Policies (one required per Cloudflare WAN IPsec Tunnel)
- IKE Gateways (one required per Cloudflare WAN IPsec Tunnel)
Define an IKE Proposal with the following settings:
|Attribute
|Value
|authentication-method
|pre-shared-keys
|dh-group
|group20
|authentication-algorithm
|sha256
|encryption-algorithm
|aes-256-cbc
|lifetime-seconds
|28800
Configure one IKE policy per IPsec tunnel:
|Attribute
|Value
|mode
|main
|proposals
|ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
|pre-shared-key ascii-text
|specify pre-shared-key
Configure one IKE Gateway per IPsec tunnel:
Perform in Configuration Mode
Configure the following:
- IPsec Proposal
- IPsec Policy
- IPsec Tunnels (one required per Cloudflare WAN IPsec Tunnel)
Define an IPsec Proposal with the following settings:
|Attribute
|Value
|protocol
|esp
|authentication-algorithm
|hmac-sha-256-128
|encryption-algorithm
|aes-256-cbc
|lifetime-seconds
|28800
Create two IPsec VPN tunnels - each corresponding to its respective IKE Gateway.
Perform in Configuration Mode
The SRX platform is unique in that it allows you to configure MSS Clamping that only applies to IPsec tunnels as opposed to per interface or globally.
This ensures the overhead associated with IKE/IPsec packet headers is factored in and will minimize opportunities for fragmentation as traffic ingresses and egresses the IPsec tunnels.
See How to change the MSS of TCP traffic passing through an IPsec VPN ↗ for more details.
Perform in Configuration Mode
- Security policies are required to permit traffic between zones
- The Ethernet interface
ge-0/0/1.0is in the
trustsecurity zone
- The tunnel interfaces
st0.1and
st0.2are in the
cloudflaresecurity zone
The following example allows all source & destination IPs, ports, and protocols/services between
cloudflare and
trust as well as between
trust and
cloudflare.
|Attribute
|Value
|source-address
|any
|destination-address
|any
|application
|any
|action
|permit
|log
|session-close
Perform in Configuration Mode
HPE Juniper Networking provides multiple methods for performing Policy-Based Routing. Filter-Based Forwarding ↗ is the preferred method as it permits selectively routing traffic based on source, destination, protocol (and a wide variety of other matching criteria) through Cloudflare WAN or local Internet breakout with ease.
This example assumes traffic originating from 192.168.125.0/24 (ingress interface
ge-0/0/1.0 zone
trust) to any destination will be routed via the Cloudflare WAN IPsec Tunnels.
Implementing Filter-Based Forwarding (FBF) requires four steps:
- Create a Forwarding Routing Instance
- Think of the Routing Instance as a "bucket" containing an alternate routing table
- The Routing Instance contains the destination prefix(es) and next hop addresses (VTI on Cloudflare side of the tunnels)
- Create a Firewall Filter
- Think of a Firewall Filter as the "brain" that determines which packets to send to the "bucket"
- The Firewall Filter acts as a "classifier" that identifies the traffic you want to divert to the Routing Instance
- Configure the RIB Group and Bind Routes
- Think of this as the "bridge" that copies interface routes to the "bucket"
- The Routing Instance is not part of the default routing table.
- This step instructs the SRX how to reach directly connected networks and resolve next-hops found in the main table (
inet.0) and the Cloudflare WAN Routing Instance's routing table
CF_WAN_RI.inet.0
- Apply the Firewall Filter to the ingress traffic interface(s)
- Think of this as the "trigger" that starts processing packets as they enter the ingress interface
- As traffic ingresses the interface(s) to which it is applied, traffic is processed in a top-down fashion
The Routing Instance defines the destination for your steered traffic. Unlike a standard VRF, FBF typically uses an instance type of
forwarding.
This example effectively sets the default gateway (0.0.0.0/0) for any traffic landing on this Routing Instance to get routed to the IP address of the VTIs on the Cloudflare side of the IPsec tunnels:
Add a firewall filter called
CF_WAN_FBF_ALL with two
terms (rules):
The first term
CF_WAN_FWD_RI ensures any traffic originating from the LAN subnet (192.168.125.0/24) to any destination address (0.0.0.0/0) is processed against the
CF_WAN_RI routing instance.
The second term
EVERYTHING_ELSE effectively instructs the SRX to continue processing any traffic not matching the term
CF_WAN_FWD_RI via the default routing table (
inet.0).
Note the addition of the action
count in both statements. This option defines a counter you can view to determine how many packets are processed on each
term.
Create a RIB Group and import both the default route table (
inet.0) and the route table associated with the newly created Forwarding Routing Instance:
Bind the RIB Group to the Interface Routes:
- Traffic originating on the LAN subnet will ingress interface
ge-0/0/1.0
- Apply the Firewall Filter
CF_WAN_FBF_ALLas an
inputfilter
Commit changes, then test traffic from a host on the 192.168.125.0/24 subnet to ensure it is forwarded through the Cloudflare WAN IPsec Tunnels.
- Always check IKE Phase 1 & IPsec Phase 2 negotiated successfully - look for "no proposal chosen" in logs
- Verify Pre-Shared-Key and/or Local-Identity values are accurate and assigned to the correct tunnel
- Use ping to determine reachability between the CPE and Cloudflare sides of the VTI
- Tunnel 1: CPE VTI to Cloudflare VTI:
ping source 169.254.250.1 169.254.250.0
- Tunnel 2: CPE VTI to Cloudflare VTI:
ping source 169.254.250.3 169.254.250.2
- Tunnel 1: CPE VTI to Cloudflare VTI:
Perform in Operational Mode
Use the CLI to verify IKE (Phase 1) and IPsec (Phase 2) security associations established.
Perform in Operational Mode
In the event you encounter issues with IPsec tunnel negotiation, you can enable
traceoptions for IKE and/or IPsec.
Perform in Configuration Mode
Perform in Operational Mode
View the log with the following command:
Press
CTRL + C to stop viewing the log.
Perform in Configuration Mode
Perform in Configuration Mode
Perform in Operational Mode
View the log with the following command:
Press
CTRL + C to stop viewing the log.
Perform in Configuration Mode
Perform in Configuration Mode
Junos provides the ability to administratively enable/disable IKE gateways and IPsec tunnels independently. This allows you to forcefully set up and tear down VPN tunnels which can be very useful during troubleshooting.
Perform a
commit to ensure the IKE Gateway and IPSec VPN objects are disabled.
Note the presence of
inactive: security ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 at the top of the IKE gateway stanza:
Note the presence of
inactive: security ipsec vpn cf-wan-ike-gw-01 at the top of the IPsec VPN stanza:
Reverse the process with the
activate command:
Perform in Operational Mode
The IKE and IPsec lifetimes are set to 28800 seconds (8 hours). You can force tunnel establishment by restarting the IPsec daemon (kmd). This will invalidate the IKE and IPsec security associations and forcefully reconnect the IPsec VPN tunnels.
This can be accomplished with the following command:
Perform in Operational Mode
Use ping to verify connectivity to the Cloudflare side of the Virtual Tunnel Interface
Perform in Operational Mode
Resulting output:
Perform in Operational Mode
Refer to the CLI Reference Guide for further details on each command referenced within this document:
Valid support credentials may be required to view some/all of the following documents:
-
[SRX] How do I tell if a VPN Tunnel SA (Security Association) is active - KB10090 ↗
-
[SRX] How to configure syslog to display VPN status messages - KB10097 ↗
-
[SRX] How to troubleshoot IKE Phase 2 VPN connection issues - KB10099 ↗
-
[SRX] How to enable VPN (IKE/IPsec) traceoptions for specific SAs (Security Associations) - KB19943 ↗