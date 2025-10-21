You can install cloudflared as a system service on Linux.

Prerequisites

Before you install Cloudflare Tunnel as a service on Linux, follow Steps 1 through 4 of the Tunnel CLI setup guide. At this point you should have a named tunnel and a config.yml file in your .cloudflared directory.

1. Configure cloudflared as a service

By default, Cloudflare Tunnel expects all of the configuration to exist in the $HOME/.cloudflared/config.yml configuration file. At a minimum you must specify the following arguments to run as a service:

Argument Description tunnel The UUID of your tunnel credentials-file The location of the credentials file for your Tunnel

2. Run cloudflared as a service

Install the cloudflared service. Terminal window cloudflared service install Start the service. Terminal window systemctl start cloudflared (Optional) View the status of the service. Terminal window systemctl status cloudflared

Next steps

You can now route traffic through your tunnel. If you add IP routes or otherwise change the configuration, restart the service to load the new configuration: