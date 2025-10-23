When users connect to an Access application through cloudflared , the browser prompts them to allow access by displaying this page:

Automatic cloudflared authentication allows users to skip this login page if they already have an active IdP session.

To enable automatic cloudflared authentication:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Access > Applications. Locate your application and select Configure. Go to Advanced settings > Browser rendering settings. Turn on Enable automatic cloudflared authentication. Select Save application.

This option will still prompt a browser window in the background, but authentication will now happen automatically.