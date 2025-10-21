Log streams
Tunnel logs record all activity between a
cloudflared instance and Cloudflare's global network, as well as all activity between
cloudflared and your origin server. These logs allow you to investigate connectivity or performance issues with a Cloudflare Tunnel. You can configure your server to store persistent logs, or you can stream real-time logs from any client machine.
If you have access to the origin server, you can use the
--loglevel flag to enable logging when you start the tunnel. By default,
cloudflared prints logs to stdout and does not store logs on the server. You can optionally use the
--logfile flag to write your logs to a file.
To enable logs for a locally-managed tunnel:
To enable logs for a remotely-managed tunnel, add
--loglevel debug and
--logfile <PATH> to your system service as shown in Add tunnel run parameters.
You can view real-time logs for a Cloudflare Tunnel via the dashboard or from any machine that has
cloudflared installed. With remote log streams, you do not need to SSH into the server that is running the tunnel. To get remote logs, the tunnel must be active and able to receive requests.
Dashboard log streams are only available for remotely-managed tunnels. To view logs from the dashboard:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Networks > Tunnels and select a remotely-managed tunnel.
- In the sidebar, select the Connector ID for the
cloudflaredinstance you want to view.
- Select Begin log stream.
The
cloudflared daemon can stream logs from any tunnel in your account to the local command line.
cloudflared must be installed on both your local machine and the origin server.
-
On your local machine, authenticate
cloudflaredto your Zero Trust account:
-
Run
cloudflared tailfor a specific tunnel:
For a more structured view of the JSON message, you can pipe the output to tools like jq ↗:
You can filter logs by event type (
--event), event level (
--level), or sampling rate (
-sampling) to reduce the volume of logs streamed from the origin. This helps mitigate the performance impact on the origin, especially when the origin is normally under high load. For example:
|Flag
|Description
|Allowed values
|Default value
--event
|Filter by the type of event / request.
cloudflared,
http,
tcp,
udp
|All events
--level
|Return logs at this level and above. Works independently of the
--loglevel setting on the server.
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
fatal
debug
--sampling
|Sample a fraction of the total logs.
|Number from
0.0 to
1.0
1.0
If you are running multiple
cloudflared instances for the same tunnel (also known as replicas), you must specify an individual instance to stream logs from:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Networks > Tunnels and select your tunnel.
- Find the Connector ID for the
cloudflaredinstance you want to view.
- Specify the Connector ID in
cloudflared tail:
- The logging session will only be held open for one hour. All logging systems introduce some level of performance overhead, and this limit helps prevent longterm impact to your tunnel's end-to-end latencies.
- When streaming logs for a high throughput tunnel, Cloudflare intentionally prioritizes service stability over log delivery. To reduce the number of dropped logs, try requesting fewer logs. To ensure that you are seeing all logs, view logs on the server instead of streaming the logs remotely.
