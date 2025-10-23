Client-side cloudflared
With Cloudflare Zero Trust, users can connect to non-HTTP applications via a public hostname without installing the WARP client. This method requires you to onboard a domain to Cloudflare and install
cloudflared on both the server and the user's device.
Users log in to the application by running a
cloudflared access command in their terminal.
cloudflared will launch a browser window and prompt the user to authenticate with your identity provider.
For examples of how to connect to Access applications with client-side
cloudflared, refer to these tutorials:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-