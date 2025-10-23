Open an incognito browser window and go to your custom Dropbox SSO URL. You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider.

After this is successful, you may want to require users to log in via SSO. Go to your profile picture > Settings > Admin Console > Security > Single sign-on. For Single sign-on, select Required. Dropbox will send an email to your users notifying them of the change.