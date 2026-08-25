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View test results

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

Use the results of a Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX) test to monitor availability and performance for a specific application. DEX stores test results for 7 days on all plans, according to the log retention policy.

Prerequisites

View results for all devices

To view an overview of test results for all devices:

  1. In Cloudflare One, go to Insights > Digital experience.
  2. Select the Tests tab.
  3. Select a test to view detailed results.

View results for an individual device

To view analytics on a per-device level:

  1. In Cloudflare One, go to Team & Resources > Devices > Your devices.
  2. Select the device you want to view, and then select View details.
  3. Select the Tests tab.
  4. Select a test to view detailed results.

Export DEX application test logs

You can use Logpush to export DEX application test data to R2 (Cloudflare's object storage), a third-party cloud storage bucket, or a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tool. This is useful if you need to retain test data beyond the 7-day log retention period or correlate DEX data with other log sources.

  • DEX HTTP test - Send a GET request from enrolled devices to a web application and measure response times.
  • DEX Traceroute test - Map the network route between a device and a server, showing each hop along the path.
  • DEX rules - Define which users or groups a test applies to, using selectors such as user email, user group, operating system, or managed network.

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