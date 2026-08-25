View test results

Overview Prerequisites View results for all devices View results for an individual device Export DEX application test logs Related resources

Use the results of a Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX) test to monitor availability and performance for a specific application. DEX stores test results for 7 days on all plans, according to the log retention policy.

Prerequisites

At least one test has been created under DEX > Tests .

> . Admins must have at least the Cloudflare Zero Trust Reporting role.

View results for all devices

To view an overview of test results for all devices:

In Cloudflare One ↗ , go to Insights > Digital experience. Select the Tests tab. Select a test to view detailed results.

View results for an individual device

To view analytics on a per-device level:

In Cloudflare One ↗ , go to Team & Resources > Devices > Your devices. Select the device you want to view, and then select View details. Select the Tests tab. Select a test to view detailed results.

Export DEX application test logs

You can use Logpush to export DEX application test data to R2 (Cloudflare's object storage), a third-party cloud storage bucket, or a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tool. This is useful if you need to retain test data beyond the 7-day log retention period or correlate DEX data with other log sources.

Related resources