Test results
You can use the results of a DEX test to monitor availability and performance for a specific application.
View test results
Prerequisites
- A test is enabled under DEX > Tests.
- Admins have the Cloudflare Zero Trust PII role.
View results for all devices
To view an overview of test results for all devices:
- In Zero Trust, go to DEX > Monitoring.
- Select the Tests tab.
- Under Application tests, select a test to view detailed results.
View results for an individual device
To view analytics on a per-device level:
- In Zero Trust, go to My Team > Devices.
- Select the device you want to view, and then select View details.
- Select the Tests tab.
- Select a test to view detailed results.
Explanation of the fields
HTTP GET
|Data
|Description
|Resource fetch time
|Difference between the start and end time of the test. Calculated by adding the server response time + DNS response time.
|Server response time
|Round-trip time for the device to receive a response from the target.
|DNS response time
|Round-trip time for the DNS query to resolve.
|HTTP status codes
|Status code returned by the target.
Data retention
Test results are stored for the following amount of time:
|Zero Trust plan
|Duration
|Free
|24 hours
|Standard
|30 days
|Enterprise
|30 days