Use the results of a Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX) test to monitor availability and performance for a specific application. DEX stores test results for 7 days on all plans, according to the log retention policy.
- At least one test has been created under DEX > Tests.
- Admins must have at least the Cloudflare Zero Trust Reporting role.
To view an overview of test results for all devices:
- In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Insights > Digital experience.
- Select the Tests tab.
- Select a test to view detailed results.
To view analytics on a per-device level:
- In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Team & Resources > Devices > Your devices.
- Select the device you want to view, and then select View details.
- Select the Tests tab.
- Select a test to view detailed results.
You can use Logpush to export DEX application test data to R2 (Cloudflare's object storage), a third-party cloud storage bucket, or a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tool. This is useful if you need to retain test data beyond the 7-day log retention period or correlate DEX data with other log sources.
- DEX HTTP test - Send a
GETrequest from enrolled devices to a web application and measure response times.
- DEX Traceroute test - Map the network route between a device and a server, showing each hop along the path.
- DEX rules - Define which users or groups a test applies to, using selectors such as user email, user group, operating system, or managed network.