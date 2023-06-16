Cloudflare Docs
You can use the results of a DEX test to monitor availability and performance for a specific application.

​​ View test results

​​ Prerequisites

​​ View results for all devices

To view an overview of test results for all devices:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to DEX > Monitoring.
  2. Select the Tests tab.
  3. Under Application tests, select a test to view detailed results.

​​ View results for an individual device

To view analytics on a per-device level:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to My Team > Devices.
  2. Select the device you want to view, and then select View details.
  3. Select the Tests tab.
  4. Select a test to view detailed results.

​​ Explanation of the fields

​​ HTTP GET

DataDescription
Resource fetch timeDifference between the start and end time of the test. Calculated by adding the server response time + DNS response time.
Server response timeRound-trip time for the device to receive a response from the target.
DNS response timeRound-trip time for the DNS query to resolve.
HTTP status codesStatus code returned by the target.

​​ Data retention

Test results are stored for the following amount of time:

Zero Trust planDuration
Free24 hours
Standard30 days
Enterprise30 days