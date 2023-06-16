Test results

You can use the results of a DEX test to monitor availability and performance for a specific application.

​​ View test results

A test is enabled under DEX > Tests .

> . Admins have the Cloudflare Zero Trust PII role .

​​ View results for all devices

To view an overview of test results for all devices:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to DEX > Monitoring. Select the Tests tab. Under Application tests, select a test to view detailed results.

​​ View results for an individual device

To view analytics on a per-device level:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to My Team > Devices. Select the device you want to view, and then select View details. Select the Tests tab. Select a test to view detailed results.

​​ Explanation of the fields

​​ HTTP GET

Data Description Resource fetch time Difference between the start and end time of the test. Calculated by adding the server response time + DNS response time. Server response time Round-trip time for the device to receive a response from the target. DNS response time Round-trip time for the DNS query to resolve. HTTP status codes Status code External link icon Open external link returned by the target.

​​ Data retention

Test results are stored for the following amount of time: