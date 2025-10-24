The Bitbucket Cloud integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Bitbucket Cloud Cloud account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Note Currently, the CASB integration for Bitbucket is only compatible with Bitbucket Cloud accounts. Support for Bitbucket Data Center will come at a future date.

Integration prerequisites

A Bitbucket Cloud plan (Free, Standard, Premium, Enterprise)

Access to a Bitbucket Cloud account with Site admin and/or Organization admin permissions

Integration permissions

For the Bitbucket Cloud integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following permission scopes via an OAuth 2.0 app:

account

email

issue

pipeline

project

project:admin

pullrequest

repository

repository:admin

runner

snippet

webhook

wiki

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission scope, refer to the Atlassian scopes documentation ↗.

Security findings

The Bitbucket Cloud integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

Repository security

Flag repository issues, including branch protection, access, and update frequency.